Manipur CM N Biren Singh Shows Off His Football Skills Ahead Of Durand Cup Match; WATCH

Ahead of a Durand Cup match between North Eastern Re Organising Cultural Association (NEROCA) and Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to his official social media handle on Thursday, August 18, to show off his outstanding football skills.

Manipur CM shows off brilliant football skills

As seen in the video posted on N Biren Singh's official Twitter handle below, the Manipur CM can be seen juggling the ball using both his feet and also his head. After showing off his football skills, he said, "I welcome the Durand Cup tournament. This is one of the oldest tournaments in the world. I urge all the football fans of the state to come out in full support and let us play football."

Come one come all !



Let’s enjoy the opening ceremony of the Durand Cup today, one of the oldest football tournaments in the world.@PMOIndia @narendramodi @rajnathsingh @adgpi pic.twitter.com/Rl7uhNZRr1 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) August 18, 2022

Manipur CM inspects sports complex ahead of Durand Cup

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday inspected the ongoing preparations for the Manipur edition of the Durand Cup Football Tournament at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex. The CM also checked the arrangements for the visit of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Pande to the state for the inaugural match of the Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup on Thursday. The Manipur edition of the 131st Durand Cup starts on August 18 with a group C match between the state-based teams of NEROCA FC and TRAU FC. The state is hosting 10 group matches till September 5.

How to watch TRAU vs NEROCA match live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Durand Cup 2022 matches live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot app or website.

Durand Cup 2022 groups

Group A: FC Goa, Mohammedan SC, Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC, Indian Air Force FT

Group B: SC East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, Rajasthan United FC, Indian Navy FT

Group C: NEROCA FC, TRAU FC, Hyderabad FC, Chennaiyin FC, Army Red FT

Group D: Odisha FC, NorthEast United FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Sudeva Delhi FC, Army Green FT

(Inputs from PTI)