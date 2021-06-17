Manuel Locatelli Joins Ronaldo, Pogba As Italy Star Moves Coca-Cola Bottles At Presser

Italian youngster Manuel Locatelli became the latest football star to pop at the sight of cold drinks that were placed at his table during a press conference. The 23-year-old midfielder helped Italy qualify for the last 16 at Euro 2020 after scoring a brace against Switzerland as the Azzurri recorded a 3-0 win over their local rivals on Wednesday. However, Locatelli joined Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and France's Paul Pogba in taking a swipe at one of the official Euro 2020 sponsors.

Euro 2020: Manuel Locatelli double guides Italy to victory over Switzerland

Italy became the first team to secure a spot in the knockout rounds of the 2020 European Championship as a Manuel Locatelli double saw them past Switzerland in their Group A match at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Wednesday. Locatelli got his first on the night from close range after tapping in a cross from Domenico Berardi. He then got his second soon after the break, picking up a pass at the top of the penalty area and smashing a left-footed shot past Swiss keeper Yann Sommer to make the visitors' way back into the game virtually impossible. Ciro Immobile added further gloss to the scoreline just before full-time with a long-range effort to make it 3-0.

Euro 2020 Coca Cola Locatelli follows Ronaldo, Pogba by moving Coke bottles at press conference

Locatelli deservedly picked up the MOTM trophy after the final whistle and also sat in for the post-match press conference to give his views on the game and Italy’s tournament so far. However, he caused a stir on social media by copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Coca-Cola stunt. The Italy midfielder cheekily moved the Coca-Cola bottles from his table and then placed a bottle of water directly in front of his microphone.

Manuel Locatelli is the latest player to replace a fizzy drink sponsor with water at #ITA's post match press conference following their win over #SUI pic.twitter.com/gAUVCs3OLy — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 17, 2021

It followed Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to move the sugary drink at his press conference before Portugal's game with Hungary. Ronaldo then advised those in the room to 'drink water' instead. Even Man United star Paul Pogba snubbed a bottle of Heineken, another one of the official sponsors for Euro 2020, following France's 1-0 win over Germany earlier this week.

Why are footballers moving Coca Cola bottles at press conferences?

Ronaldo has often been vocal about keeping himself fit and takes utmost care of his health so that he can perform at an optimum level. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also previously admitted that he gets angry at his son, Cristiano Jr, for drinking aerated drinks as they aren't considered healthy.

While Ronaldo's decision to move the Coke bottles stemmed from his decision to not input fizzy drinks into his system, Paul Pogba is a devout Muslim. For Muslims, alcohol is 'haram' or forbidden, so Pogba's removal of the bottle is likely to be due to his unwillingness to endorse the competition's sponsor.

Image Credits - UEFA YouTube