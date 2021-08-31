Manuel Neuer: Germany Can Learn From Italy And Bounce Back From Their Lean Patch

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and Germany captain Manuel Neuer said that he is looking forward to working with former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick once again, adding that Germany can learn from Italy and bounce back from their lean patch and challenge for trophies.

The German team have had a disappointing Euro 2020, getting knocked out in the Round of 16 stages; the previous major tournament saw the German team go crashing out of the group stage at the 2018 World Cup. However, Manuel Neuer believes that under the new Germany coach, the team can attain success. “He is a very communicative coach. He is very open with his players and shows a lot of interest in them. I think we’re all looking forward to working with the new coaching team" Neuer said when asked about the New Germany Coach as quoted by DFB.

Germany departed with Joachim Low this summer and aims to rebuild under new coach Hansi Flick when they resume their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign. The team have picked up six points from their first three matches on points with North Macedonia, who are ahead on Goal difference and three behind the table-toppers Armenia.

We must learn from Euro 2020 winners Italy: Manuel Neuer

The German captain believes that his side should learn from Euro 2020 winners Italy and rise above. "Italy were a unit. You could see how active they were, how they communicated, with what joy they played, Italy is a good example to follow. We have to do the same thing as them. When I look at our team I know how much potential we have, even if we haven’t reached that level in the last few tournaments. We need to bring everything we need onto the pitch." he said at the press conference.

Liechtenstein vs Germany Probable line-ups

Liechtenstein probable XI: Buchel, Yildiz, Malin, Kaufmann, Hofer, Goppel - Frommelt, Hasler (c), Sele, N. Frick, Y. Frick

Germany probable XI: Neuer (c) - Baku, Sule, Rudiger, Gosens, Kimmich, Goretzka , Sane, Muller, Gnabry, Havertz

