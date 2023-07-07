Manuel Pellegrini Extends Real Betis Stay Until 2026

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has signed a contract extension which ties him to the Seville side for three more years through to June 2026.

The Chilean has enjoyed hugely successful first three years at the helm at the Benito Villamarin, leading the club to the 2022 Copa del Rey – their first major trophy since 2005 – and to three consecutive European qualifications, an unprecedented achievement in the history of the club, with sixth (2021), fifth (2022) and sixth (2023)-place finishes.

Pellegrini also ranks third on the all-time list of coaches with most matches coached for the club in La Liga EA-Sports and has the second-most wins in club history.

Having ushered in an era in which the club is consistently challenging at the top of the La Liga EA-Sports table, Pellegrini’s long-term objective is to bring Champions League football to the Benito Villamarin, something he has a track record of doing throughout his career.

Pellegrini's record with Real Betis

He led Villarreal CF to Europe’s top international club competition for the first time in their history in only his first season at the club, reaching the semi-finals in 2005/06 and quarter-finals in 2008/09.

After leading Real Madrid to a then-club record 96-point season in 2010, he worked his magic yet again for Málaga CF, achieving the club’s best ever finish in LALIGA EA SPORTS and taking them all the way to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013.

And now, having put together one of the most consistently entertaining and attacking sides in La Liga EA-Sports boasting the likes of creative talent Nabil Fekir and Spain international goalscorer Borja Iglesias, you wouldn’t bet against him doing the same with Real Betis in the coming years.