MAR Vs AMI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News And Ligue 1 Live Details

Marseille host Amiens SC for their Matchday 28 clash in the Ligue 1 2019-20 season. Marseille are on the second spot of the points table with 16 wins and 7 draws in the season so far. The André Villas-Boas-led team have bagged a total of 55 points in the season so far. They have lost just once in their last five games (Wins 4).

As for Amiens SC, they are on the 19th spot of the Ligue 1 table with 4 wins in 27 games (Draws 10, Losses 13). They have been struggling throughout the season and are up for a big clash this weekend. They have not won a single game in their last five Ligue 1 clashes. They have a big chance of getting relegated this season.

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020 (March 7, 1:30 AM IST) at Orange Vélodrome. Read more for MAR vs AMI Dream11 Predictions, MAR vs AMI Dream11 top picks and MAR vs AMI Dream11 team.

MAR vs AMI Dream11 prediction

MAR vs AMI Dream11 top picks

Moussa Konaté Stiven Mendoza Darío Benedetto

MAR vs AMI Dream11 team

MAR vs AMI Dream11 team: Marseille full squad

Steve Mandanda, Yohann Pelé, Ahmadou Dia, Simon Ngapandouetnbu, Boubacar Kamara, Duje Caleta-Car, Álvaro González, Lucas Perrin, Jordan Amavi, Hiroki Sakai, Bouna Sarr, Abdallah Ali Mohamed, Kevin Strootman, Grégory Sertic, Alexandre Phliponeau, Morgan Sanson, Valentin Rongier, Maxime López, Saîf-Eddine Khaoui, Florian Chabrolle, Dimitri Payet, Nemanja Radonjic, Marley Aké, Florian Thauvin, Isaac Lihadji, Darío Benedetto, Valère Germain.

MAR vs AMI Dream11 team: Amiens SC full squad

Régis Gurtner, Matthieu Dreyer, Boris Essele, Prince Gouano, Arturo Calabresi, Bakaye Dibassy, Nicholas Opoku, Aurélien Chedjou, Haitam Aleesami, Sanasi Sy, Christophe Jallet, Valentin Gendrey, Alexis Blin, Thomas Monconduit, Mathieu Bodmer, Bongani Zungu, Madih Talal, Jonathan Bumbu, Gaël Kakuta, Ulrick Eneme Ella, Stiven Mendoza, Chadrac Akolo, Abdoulaye Toure, Isaac Mbenza, Juan Ferney Otero, Fousseni Diabaté, Quentin Cornette, Serhou Guirassy, Moussa Konaté, Saman Ghoddos, Darell Tokpa.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.