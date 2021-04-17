MAR Vs LRN Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, Ligue 1 2021 Match Preview And All Details

Matchday 33 of the ongoing Ligue 1 competition will see Olympique de Marseille square off against Lorient on Saturday. The French domestic league clash is set to be played on Saturday, April 17 at the Orange Velodrome with the kickoff scheduled for 8:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the MAR vs LRN Dream11 team, playing 11, alongside other details of the clash.

Dream11 Ligue 1 MAR vs LRN match preview

Olympique de Marseille have been pretty consistent in recent times, having won three of their last five outings in the Ligue 1. The hosts will be heading into the match following a mini-unbeaten run as they recorded a 2-0 win over Dijon before playing out a six-goal thriller against Montpellier in their last outing which ended in a 3-3 draw. Currently ranked sixth on the Ligue 1 table, the hosts have recorded 12 wins from 32 games while playing out 10 draws and losing 9 games this season.

With 49 points against their tally, Marseille trails fifth-placed Lens by just three points and will view this match as an opportunity to break into going on par with Lens. Lorient, on the other hand, are dangerously close to the relegation zone with the visitors currently finding themselves at the 17th place on the Ligue 1 table. They have had just eight wins and the same number of draws from 32 games this season while losing 16 matches so far.

Heading into the match after suffering from a heavy 1-4 loss to Lens in their last outing, Lorient will be aiming to get back on the winning ways. However, they face tough opposition in Marseille and will have to play their best football if they want to walk away with three points on Saturday.

MAR vs LRN Playing 11 (likely)

Olympique de Marseille - Steve Mandanda, Alvaro Gonzalez, Leonardo Balerdi, Hiroki Sakai, Michael Cuisance, Jordan Amavi, Valentin Rongier, Pol Lirola, Florian Thauvin, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Lorient - Paul Nardi, Houboulang Mendes, Vincent Le Goff, Andrew Gravillon, Julien Laporte, Trevoh Chalobah, Fabien Lemoine, Laurent Abergel, Armand Lauriente, Yoane Wissa, Terem Moffi.

MAR vs LRN Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Dimitri Payet or Terem Moffi

Vice-Captain- Florian Thauvin or Fabien Lemoine

MAR vs LRN Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Steve Mandanda

Defenders – Andrew Gravillon, Leonardo Balerdi, Julien Laporte, Alvaro Gonzalez

Midfielders – Fabien Lemoine, Florian Thauvin, Trevoh Chalobah

Strikers – Arkadiusz Milik, Terem Moffi (VC), Dimitri Payet (C)

MAR vs LRN Dream11 Prediction

We predict Marseille to pocket three points and walk away with their 14th league win of the season against Lorient on Saturday.

Prediction- Olympique de Marseille 2-0 Lorient

Note: The above MAR vs LRN Dream11 prediction, MAR vs LRN Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAR vs LRN Dream11 Team and MAR vs LRN Dream11 Ligue 1 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.