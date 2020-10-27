MAR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Quick links:
Manchester City travel to France to take on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome this week on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. Marseille have made a decent start to their domestic campaign and have lost just one match after their first eight outings, however, the side faced a narrow defeat at the hands of Olympiacos on Matchday 1.
Manchester City, on the other hand, look to make it two wins in two after beating FC Porto in the opening fixture. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 27 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, MAR vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable MAR vs MCI playing 11.
Olympique Marseille have started their Ligue 1 season strongly but with a narrow loss against Olympiacos Andre Villas-Boas's side will be desperate for a positive result. Guardiola's men on the other hand were held to a draw by West Ham and will also be concerned over their lengthy injury list. Both Aguero and Jesus will be out of action which means Raheem Sterling will have to take on striking duties for the Cityzens. Based on recent form, our MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction is a victory for Pep Guardiola's men.
#UCL MATCHDAY!— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 27, 2020
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klUGiM pic.twitter.com/oTtajR9w1B
Also Read | Sergio Aguero Injury Update: Man City Star Out For Another MONTH, Will Miss Liverpool Game
Manchester City and Olympique Marseille haven't played each other before in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Today's meeting presents the first-ever clash between the two sides.
Also Read | Barcelona Board HAMMER VAR For Negative Impact On Their Results And Favouring Real Madrid
Olympique Marseille probable 11 - Mandanda; Gonzalez, Caleta-Car, Balerdi; Sakai, Rongier, Sanson, Amavi; Thauvin, Payet; Benedetto
Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Garcia, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Sterling, Foden
Also Read | MOB Vs RM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live
MAR vs MCI live: Olympique Marseille top picks
MAR vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks
Goalkeeper - Ederson
Defenders - Dias, Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Amavi
Midfielders - De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Gundogan, Sanson
Forwards - Payet (VC), Sterling
Also Read | Pogba And Fernandes Could Be Manchester United's De Bruyne And Silva, Claims Gary Neville