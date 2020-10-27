MAR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Manchester City travel to France to take on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome this week on Matchday 2 of the Champions League. Marseille have made a decent start to their domestic campaign and have lost just one match after their first eight outings, however, the side faced a narrow defeat at the hands of Olympiacos on Matchday 1.

Manchester City, on the other hand, look to make it two wins in two after beating FC Porto in the opening fixture. The game will be played on Tuesday, October 27 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, MAR vs MCI Dream11 team and the probable MAR vs MCI playing 11.

MAR vs MCI live: MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction and preview

Olympique Marseille have started their Ligue 1 season strongly but with a narrow loss against Olympiacos Andre Villas-Boas's side will be desperate for a positive result. Guardiola's men on the other hand were held to a draw by West Ham and will also be concerned over their lengthy injury list. Both Aguero and Jesus will be out of action which means Raheem Sterling will have to take on striking duties for the Cityzens. Based on recent form, our MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction is a victory for Pep Guardiola's men.

MAR vs MCI live: Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Olympique Marseille haven't played each other before in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Today's meeting presents the first-ever clash between the two sides.

MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: Probable MAR vs MCI playing 11

Olympique Marseille probable 11 - Mandanda; Gonzalez, Caleta-Car, Balerdi; Sakai, Rongier, Sanson, Amavi; Thauvin, Payet; Benedetto

Manchester City probable 11 - Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Garcia, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Torres, Sterling, Foden

MAR vs MCI live: Top picks for MAR vs MCI Dream11 team

MAR vs MCI live: Olympique Marseille top picks

Payet

Sanson

MAR vs MCI live: Manchester City top picks

Rodri

Gundagon

MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction: MAR vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Ederson

Defenders - Dias, Caleta-Car, Balerdi, Amavi

Midfielders - De Bruyne (C), Rodri, Gundogan, Sanson

Forwards - Payet (VC), Sterling

Note: The above MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, MAR vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAR vs MCI Dream11 team and MAR vs MCI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Manchester City Twitter