Maradona's $90 MILLION Inheritance Could Spark Big Fight Due To Tangled Relationships

Diego Maradona's death triggered an outpour of grief around the world but now comes the scramble for the Argentine legend's inheritance. Much like Maradona's football career, his inheritance process is likely to be a messy affair between his large family, with eight children from six different partners as heirs to his assets worth up to around $90 million. It also remains to be seen whether Maradona left a written will or whether inheritance laws will need to be enforced.

Diego Maradona inheritance could spark a dispute among his children

According to a source close to Maradona's family, there could be a huge fight as the two-time Serie A winner did not leave a will behind. Various reports have estimated Maradona's net worth at $90m at the time of his death. Maradona's fortunes include high-end automobiles including a Rolls-Royce Ghost as well as a BMW i8. He also had ownership of various properties.

At the time of his death, Maradona was the manager of Ginmansia y Esgrima La Plata and the late Argentine also had a sponsorship deal with Puma. He had an image rights deals with Konami and EA Sports, the makers of the PES and FIFA games, respectively. However, the issue now lies with Maradona's inheritance being distributed among his children.

Only last year, Maradona claimed that would he be giving away all of his possessions to charity following a dispute with his daughter, Dalma. However, the two reconciled at Maradona's 60th birthday party earlier this year.

Diego Maradona's children and family

Maradona married his only wife, Claudia Villafane, and had two daughters - Dalma and Giannina - with her. However, Maradona had been forced to identify that he had a son, Diego Junior, born a few months before Dalma. In 2008, Maradona recognized another one of his children - Jana - who was conceived with his former girlfriend, Valeria Sabalain.

In 2013, Diego Ojeda, another one of Maradona's children was born and the mother was disclosed as Veronica Ojeda, one of Maradona's ex-girlfriends. Although Maradona's five recognized children will be attentive to the claims of his inheritance, reports suggest that there are still a few more paternity claims involving Maradona, with at least three people claiming to be his unrecognized children.

Diego Maradona death: How did the Argentine legend die?

Only two weeks after Maradona underwent successful brain surgery, he remained at his home in Buenos Aires. However, Maradona passed away on Wednesday, following a heart attack. The late Argentine, 60, was declared dead by the time the ambulance reached him to the hospital.

Image Credits - Gianinna Maradona Instagram