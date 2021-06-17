Maradona's Death Probe: Lawyer For Suspected Nurse Says Doctors 'killed Diego'

A lawyer for a nurse under investigation in the death of Argentine football icon Diego Maradona said that doctors killed him through negligence. While speaking to reporters on June 16 after nurse Dahiana Gisela Madrid was questioned by prosecutors, attorney Rodolfo Baque said, “They killed Diego”. Baque insisted that it was the doctors treating Maradona and not his nurse who was to blame for his death.

The attorney informed that Maradona was being treated for heart trouble but at the same time was on psychiatric medication that sped up his heart rate. Baque said that the football icon also fell while in the hospital and his client, Madrid, asked to have a CAT scan done on him. But an aide to Maradona refused, arguing that if the press found out it would look bad, he added.

“In the end, there were many warning signs that Maradona was going to die, give or take a day. And none of the doctors did anything to prevent it," Baque said during a break in the interrogation of Madrid.

Maradona death probe

Meanwhile, seven healthcare professionals including Maradona's neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque have been accused of neglecting his health and 'abandoning it to fate' for a 'prolonged and antagonizing period.' The complaint was filed by two of Maradona's children who blamed Leopoldo Luque for their father's deteriorating health condition post his brain surgery in November. All accused professionals had assisted Maradona before his heart attack in November 2020.

An investigation has revealed that the medical team was aware that Maradona was using alcohol, psychiatric medication, and marijuana in the last months of his life and that such matters were not factored in during his treatment. Additionally, they also believe that the “the signs of life risk” shown by the former Naples and Barcelona star were ignored. The health professionals, on the other hand, have asserted that Maradona's cause of death was not the result of malpractice or negligent actions but was 'inevitable' and could not be prevented.

Both Leopoldo Luque, the neurosurgeon who performed a successful brain operation on Maradona, and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, who treated the former Napoli star have denied any wrongdoing in the Maradona death. Being investigated for 'manslaughter', the healthcare professionals were asked to submit their responses from May 31. If found guilty of medical negligence, the accused could face between 8 to 25 years in prison.

