Marc Bola Charged With 'aggravated' Misconduct By FA For A 2012 Tweet, Read Details

Middlesbrough left-back Marc Joel Bola was recently charged by England’s Football Association with ‘aggravated’ misconduct due to an alleged offensive tweet posted in 2012. The English footballer Bola made controversial comments on Twitter nine years ago which contained ‘a reference to sexual orientation’. The FA released a statement and said, “Middlesbrough FC’s Marc Bola has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012. It is alleged that the post is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.” The FA further said that the post constitutes an “aggravated breach” which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference to sexual orientation. Bola has until September 20, 2021, to appeal against the charge.

Row over 2012 tweet

The former Arsenal academy graduate was just 14 years old when he tweeted the post in question, which is no longer there on his profile. According to several outlets, it allegedly contained a homophobic slur, which made the FA release a statement. He will not be punished and was just given a written warning by the FA. However, he will have to attend a course on sensitivity. Bola released a statement apologising for his post and said, "In 2012, when I was a 15-year-old kid, I posted an offensive and immature tweet. I wish to apologise unreservedly for the unacceptable content of that post, especially to all connected with West Ham United. This is not an example I wish to set and it certainly does not portray the values and principles that I hold."

Marc Bola was formerly a part of Arsenal's academy and played for their first team back in 2016. He had several loan stints and spent time playing for Notts County and Bristol Rovers. After Arsene Wenger left Arsenal, Bola was one of the several players who lost their contracts at the Emirates, but he was signed by Blackpool immediately. Bola joined Middlesbrough the following season and currently is an important part of the championship side. Bola and his teammates will return to action after the international break next week. They are scheduled to play the away fixture against Coventry City in the Coventry Building Society Arena.