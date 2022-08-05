Marc Cucurella Completes Move From Brighton To Chelsea For Record Transfer Fee

Premier League giants Chelsea took to social media on Friday to confirm that Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella had completed a move from Brighton & Hove Albion. As a result of the move, not only are Brighton set to receive a record transfer fee but also this move will make Cucurella the most expensive left back. Here is a deeper look into the details of the transfer.

Chelsea & Brighton confirm Cucurella's move

After all the terms of the transfer were finalised, both Chelsea and Brighton released a statement to confirm Marc Cucurella's move. Brighton's statement read, "Marc Cucurella has completed a move to Chelsea, in a deal which will see the club receive its record transfer fee. The Spanish defender leaves Albion after a year at the club, having joined from Getafe last summer." Meanwhile, Chelsea posted a Tweet that read,

Following reports from numerous media outlets this week, we can confirm an agreement has been reached with Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Marc Cucurella. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 5, 2022

Marc Cucurella's transfer details

According to top transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea will pay Brighton a guaranteed fee of £55 million with £7 million in add-ons. It is believed that the Spanish left-back has signed a six-year deal that will last until 2028. Meanwhile, Brighton have also signed Lewi Colwill on a loan deal that does not have a buy option.

▫️ Chelsra pay £55m guaranteed fee plus £7m add-ons;



▫️ Record transfer fee for a left back;



▫️ Cucurella signs until 2028;



▫️ Brighton sign Lewi Colwill on a loan deal without buy option.



Here’s Cucu first pic as new Chelsea player ⤵️📸 pic.twitter.com/aFlce1gQmK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2022

Brighton coach Potter disappointed to lose Cucurella

After Marc Cucurella's transfer from Brighton to Chelsea was completed, Brighton head coach Graham Potter said, "We did not want to lose Marc, but he wanted the opportunity of playing Champions League football with a view to accelerating his progress to Spain’s World Cup squad."

Potter wishes Cucurella the best for his future and bid him farewell by heaping praise on him. "Of course, we are disappointed to see Marc leave, but we wish him well for the future. He had an excellent first season in the Premier League, deservedly winning both our Player of the Season awards and has been an absolute pleasure to work with over the past 12 months," added the Brighton coach.