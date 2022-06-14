Marcelo Breaks Down In Emotional Madrid Farewell Speech, Ancelotti Gets Misty-eyed: Watch

Brazilian left-back Vieira on Monday gave an emotional speech during his Real Madrid farewell ceremony. The Real Madrid captain joined Los Blancos in 2007, at the age of 18 from Brazilian side Fluminense. Having spent the last 15 years at the club, Marcelo bagged 25 trophies, including six La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues. Making a speech at his farewell presentation, Marcelo broke into tears as he leaves as the most decorated player in the club’s history.

Marcelo, who had earlier announced his decision to leave the Los Blancos’ side, on Monday said that he never contemplated retirement. Winning his 25th trophy as Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final in Paris last month, Marcelo thanked the team during his speech. The club captain also went on to laud his previous captains and managers as he spoke about his life at Madrid.

“Thanks to my teammates, coaches. But above all to the kit men, to the security, to the people who work behind the scenes and have dirty work. I want to highlight their work, because I only dedicate myself to playing and I always had everything ready. I want to thank my wife, because she has always been by my side since I started playing football,” Marcelo said on Monday.

“When I left Brazil, I wanted to play the Champions League. And today I leave here being the player with the most titles in the history of the biggest club in the world,” Marcelo said while being teary-eyed. The Brazilian full-back further thanked Spanish legend Raul for being a mentor to him at the club.

"It's not goodbye, I don't feel like I'm leaving Madrid. If you don't give me a ticket, there will be trouble," he quipped while adding that he would have no issue in facing Madrid in the future. The 34-year-old also spoke about his last season at the club and said that he felt useful to the team, despite ‘hardly playing’. "I argued with Carlo Ancelotti and (Zinedine) Zidane last season because I wanted to play more,” Marcelo said.

“But as this year progressed, I learnt that you can be useful in other ways outside the pitch. As a leader in the locker room, I learned to appreciate what my teammates were doing," he further added. Marcelo's emotional speech left many in tears including club manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Marcelo's career at Real Madrid

Marcelo, who joined Real Madrid in 2006 from Brazilian club Fluminense, played 546 times for the club and scored 38 goals. Marcelo has won six La Liga titles, four Club World Cup titles, three UEFA Super Cup awards, two Copa del Rey trophies, five Spanish Super Cups, and five UEFA Champions League trophies with Madrid. Marcelo's appearances for Real Madrid began to decline this season as he featured in only 18 games. He did not play in the Champions League final against Liverpool last month but lifted the trophy. Marcelo announced farewell to the club, soon after the CL win.

Image: REPUBLIC/ INSTA