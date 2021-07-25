Marcelo To Take Over The Reigns From Ramos As Real Madrid's Captain For 2021-22 Season

Real Madrid are preparing for their 2021-22 season without their captain Sergio Ramos after 16 years while Marcelo is preparing for his sixteenth season at Real Madrid, and for the Brazilian, this will be a special campaign as he will be the club's captain. Marcelo was second to Ramos and when the Spaniard was out, he would lead the team; but now he is the club captain.

The stuff of dreams for the Brazilian defender

“It’s an honour and an enormous responsibility to be captain of the greatest club in the world. I’m extremely lucky," said Marcelo in an interview with Real Madrid's official media.

"I learn a lot every season, there's always something new. I'm even more excited about this campaign because I'm Real Madrid captain. It's a dream come true for me and I believe I've done everything I can to be here for such a long time".

He was then asked about the returning coach Carlo Ancelotti to which he responded by saying that they learn from him in every training session and he is always chatting with the players, Marcelo then added that it is a pleasure to train with him and his coaching staff again.

Marcelo was asked about his views for the upcoming 2021-22 season and he said "We're aware that it's very tough to go through a season without winning a title, but we fought until the end of the season. I'm sure we're going to win something. We're very happy, we've still got players to come back from international duty or on holiday, but we're very motivated for the season to start."

The left-back's playing time is a question of concern as he has not been in great form and Ferland Mendy has been preferred to the Brazilian as seen last season. The emergence of Spanish player Miguel Gutierrez will mean that the 33-year-old will have even more competition for a starting spot.

Madrid kick off their La Liga campaign with a trip to Alaves on August 15 and Marcelo will be hoping he can lead the team out for the season opener.

Marcelo's legacy as a Los Blancos player

At Real Madrid, he established himself quickly and won a total of 22 trophies including four UEFA Champions Leagues, (being elected in the Squad of the Season three times) as well as five La Liga titles. He has been named in the FIFPro World XI six times, the UEFA Team of the Year three times, and La Liga's Team of the Season in 2016.

(Image Credits: @MarceloM12 - Twitter)