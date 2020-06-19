Marco Asensio's Emotional Journey From ACL Injury To Goal-scoring Return After 11 Months

Real Madrid star Marcos Asensio made a sensational return to football last night after scoring with his first touch against Valencia. The 24-year-old had been out of action for more than 10 months after suffering a pre-season setback but showed no nerves as he slotted in a Ferland Mendy cross past Jasper Cillessen to score his first goal of the season. Marco Asensio return serves as a much-needed boost to Real Madrid as they aim to win LaLiga this season.

Marco Asensio return: Marco Asensio injury return marked by a sensational first-touch goal

First touch if the season and a goal, Ladies and Gentlemen Marco Asensio is backpic.twitter.com/4U9cbGQKpJ — ' (@KaizerKroos) June 18, 2020

Real Madrid fans were delighted to see Marco Asensio return to action after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. The winger was introduced as a substitute by manager Zinedine Zidane during the LaLiga return clash against Valencia on Thursday (Friday IST). Replacing Federico Valverde with a little more than 15 minutes to play, the winger made his mark scoring a goal with his first touch after just 31 seconds on the pitch.

The Marco Asensio goal gave Real Madrid a 2-0 lead and was celebrated with gusto by Asensio and his teammates. While the goal already capped on an incredible Marco Asensio injury return, the Spaniard wasn't done just yet, with his pass leading to Karim Benzema's skilful second, putting the result beyond doubt. The 3-0 win over Valencia moved Real Madrid closer to Barcelona, as the Los Blancos try to overthrow their arch-rivals from the top to clinch the LaLiga title.

😃💬 One of the heroes of the night.

✨ @marcoasensio10: "It's very emotional. This is for everyone who supported me."#HalaMadrid | #RMLiga pic.twitter.com/bGnZGFccCV — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 18, 2020

Marco Asensio Injury: Real Madrid has been working hard for months to make a comeback

I was waiting for this moment for months. There have been many days of hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. This goal is dedicated to all the people who have helped me and been by my side in this long recovery process. The smiles are back! pic.twitter.com/J6MphN645e — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) June 19, 2020

The Marcos Asenso injury occurred during Real Madrid's pre-season match against Arsenal on a poor pitch in the United States last July. The 24-year-old tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. However, with the coronavirus pandemic pushing the LaLiga season a couple of months further, Asensio made a return and would hope to build on his performance against Valencia.

Speaking to Movistar after the game, the Spanish international said that it was emotional to be back on the pitch and expressed his delight on being able to play again. The Real Madrid star added that there was a lot of hard work behind the Marco Asensio injury return and his performance gives him a lot of satisfaction.

The Spaniard added that he's ready for the final stretch and thanked fans for their support. Marco Asensio further dedicated his goal to all those people who helped him and supported him during his recovery process and added that the smiles are back.

🤩💪⚽️@marcoasensio10: "Hello madridistas, I am very happy to be back playing, to have scored and to be back winning with the team. I want to thank the whole team and the medical staff who have helped me. A big hug to all of the fans!" pic.twitter.com/hz4yIGawaX — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 18, 2020

(Image Credit: Marco Asensio Instagram)