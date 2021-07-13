Marcus Rashford Apologises For Penalty Miss Amid Heightened Racial Abuse Post-game

Marcus Rashford apologised for missing his penalty kick in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy but added that he will never apologise for who he is after the England forward was racially abused following their loss in the final.

The final with Italy finished 1-1 after extra time, but three missed spot-kicks by Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka handed the trophy to the Azzurri and saw the Three Lions miss out on their first major tournament victory since 1966.

Following the loss, these three English players were racially abused on social media. A mural of Rashford in Manchester was vandalised with racial slurs but was later covered up by the locals. Rashford was made an MBE in October last year in recognition of his work in feeding underprivileged children, which included forcing Boris Johnson into a U-turn over providing free school meal vouchers for 1.3million kids during the summer holidays. He is held in very high regard by most people and fans across the world for his charitable work.

What was said?

"I don't even know where to start and I don't even know how to put into words how I'm feeling at this exact time. I've had a difficult season, I think that's been clear for everyone to see and I probably went into that final with a lack of confidence. I've always backed myself for a penalty but something didn't feel quite right," he wrote in a statement published on his Twitter. "During the long run-up I was saving myself a bit of time and unfortunately the result was not what I wanted. I felt as if I'd let everyone down. A penalty was all I'd been asked to contribute for the team. I can score penalties in my sleep, so why not that one? It's been playing in my head over and over since I struck the ball and there's probably not a word to quite describe how it feels.

"Final. 55 years. One penalty. History. All I can say is sorry. I wish it had [have] gone differently. Whilst I continue to say sorry, I want to shout out my teammates. This summer has been one of the best camps I've experienced and you've all played a role in that. A brotherhood has been built that is unbreakable. Your success is my success. Your failures are mine.

"I've grown into a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it be the colour of my skin, where I grew up or, most recently, how I decide to spend my time off the pitch I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from.

"I've felt no prouder moment than wearing those Three Lions on my chest and seeing my family cheer me on in a crowd of tens of thousands. I dreamt of days like this. The messages I've received today have been positively overwhelming and seeing the response on Withington had me on the verge of tears.

"The communities that always wrapped their arms around me continue to hold me up. I'm Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from Withington and Wythenshawe, South Manchester. If I have nothing else, I have that.

"For all the kind messages, thank you. I'll be back stronger. We'll be back stronger."

Locals come out in support of Rashford

At the scene of the Rashford mural, meanwhile, messages of goodwill and support have been posted, while the Red Devils star shared numerous positive letters he had received from school children.

(Image Credits: @MarcusRashford - Twitter)