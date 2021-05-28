Marcus Rashford Barack Obama Chat Excites Fans As They Discuss Power Of Young People

Former US president Barack Obama and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford spoke to each other in a zoom meeting organized by Penguin Books. The Marcus Rashford Barack Obama meeting saw the duo discuss a variety of subjects like growing up in similar childhood conditions, change in society, youth empowerment, and the power of books. The England striker was clearly smitten at the opportunity of having a one on one with the USA President and took to Twitter in expressing the "honour" he had while talking to Barack Obama.

Marcus Rashford Barack Obama video call: What did Barack Obama say to Marcus Rashford?

Marcus Rashford has been pretty vocal about the social issues in his country with the Manchester United forward often finding himself in the news for his active involvement in social causes. During their zoom meeting conversation, the former United States president was seen praising Marcus Rashford's effort in helping people. The former POTUS also acknowledged how the 23-year-old footballer was way ahead of his age.

Calling the Manchester United player, "a positive force in the communities", Obama went on to speak about the importance of reading. Marcus Rashford too joined in on the conversations with snippets of the zoom meeting seeing the duo focus and emphasise the importance of what a book can do in order to help people reach new heights in their life.

Which team does Barack Obama support?

The 44th President of the USA is rumoured to be a keen supporter of the U.S. national football team as he was also reported to have taken breaks from work to go and watch a few of the 2010 and 2014 World Cup matches. One of the most common notions about Barack Obama is about him being a West Ham supporter as reports from various publications claim that he was spotted enjoying a Hammers' match back in 2003 when he visited London. Despite all the rumours, there has been no official knowledge of his favourite football club, leaving wide speculation on which team does Barack Obama support.

Marcus Rashford injury update

Marcus Rashford has been trying to cope up with injuries over the last two years with the English striker suffering from a shoulder injury in November last year. He also has an ankle injury since April with the player and the club looking to approach the damage on a 'game by game basis'. The 23-year-old attacker has been reported to have surgery on his shoulder after the European Championship with the Man United star focused on playing for his country in the highly anticipated Euro 2020 before being sidelined for a couple of weeks as a part of his recovery.