Marcus Rashford Pleads Public To Sign Petition For Helping Millions Of Hungry Kids In UK

Over the past few months, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been extremely vocal about his social initiatives. The attacker has appealed to the public to get together to help the needy, launching, multiple campaigns to eradicate food poverty and racial inequality. Now, in a series of tweets, the Man United striker is seen urging the public to sign his food poverty petition.

Remember when I said I was going to need your help...



For the millions who do not have the platform to be heard.



Let's stand as a 'United' Kingdom to #endchildfoodpoverty



Sign the petition today: https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 15, 2020

Rashford Twitter: Man United star requests support for the campaign

Taking to Twitter, Marcus Rashford announced that he is starting a petition to end child food poverty. The attacker urged people to sign the petition, as Marcus Rashford admitted that he needs the public’s help in his social initiative. Sharing the link for the petition, the Man United forward asked people to be the voices of those who don’t have a platform to be heard. Appealing to the public to be the voice of the needy, Marcus Rashford urged his followers to sign the petition. At the time of writing, the Marcus Rashford child poverty petition had already crossed 46,000 signatures in just a few hours.

Let’s bear in mind, those most heavily affected will have no access to wifi so can’t sign this petition. We need to be their voice. Let’s go! https://t.co/jO8pdZsDjL — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 15, 2020

What is the Marcus Rashford campaign?

According to the petition’s description, its objective is to appeal to the government to support vulnerable children and end child food poverty. The petition led by Marcus Rashford plans to do so by asking the government to implement the three recommendations from the National Food Strategy to expand access to Free School Meals, provide meals & activities during holidays to stop holiday hunger & increase the value of and expand the Healthy Start scheme. In the past, Marcus Rashford had also announced the formulation of a Child Poverty Task Force with some of UK’s biggest food brands to feed kids.

Man United news: Marcus Rashford awarded MBE

Marcus Rashford’s social efforts were recently recognized by Queen Elizabeth II, with the 22-year-old honoured with an MBE for his campaign which ensured that school children continued to receive free meals during the pandemic. MBE stands for Member of the Order of the British Empire and is an honour given by Britain to its citizens that make a positive impact in their line of work. Speaking to the media about the honour, Marcus Rashford had admitted that it was a nice moment for him personally, as he pledged to continue his efforts as the youngster aimed to get his message across to the authorities.

Image Credits: Marcus Rashford Instagram