Marcus Rashford Close To Breaking HUGE 56-year-old Man Utd Record After Real Sociedad Goal

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United produced an exceptional display to bag a scintillating win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday. Marcus Rashford was among the top performers of the night as he struck the third goal for the Old Trafford outfit. In doing so, he took a step ahead to break a 56-year-old record set by the club legend Bobby Charlton.

Man Utd vs Real Sociedad highlights: Rashford seals epic counter-attack goal

Bruno Fernandes put his side in the front in the 27th minute, followed by his second goal of the night in the second half. Rashford also rose to the occasion as he sealed a thrilling counter-attack well initiated by goalkeeper Dean Henderson before firing in past Álex Remiro to make it 3-0 for the travelling side.

Rashford has already struck 17 goals across all competitions this season, seven of these coming in the continental tournaments. In doing so, he is closely emulating club legend, Bobby Charlton. The England international struck six times in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

Will Rashford equal Bobby Charlton's 56-year-old record vs Sociedad?

Unfortunately, Man United were shown the exit door after the defeat against RB Leipzig on the final Matchday of the top European competition. With the Red Devils now plying their trade in the Europa League, there's no stopping the Man United forward. Rashford's goal against Real Sociedad suggests he has now become the first English player to net seven goals in European club competitions in over 56 years.

Marcus Rashford has scored seven goals in European competitions this season for #mufc (not including qualifiers), the most by an English player in a season for the club since Bobby Charlton in 1964/65 (8) #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 18, 2021

Bobby Charlton, regarded among the club legends of Man United, scored eight goals in the Fairs Cup during the 1964-65 season. A goal at home in the return leg will take him at par with Charlton's massive record for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, only Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has more goals, eight, at the European stage as compared to Rashford's seven goals this season.

Rashford school meals campaign acknowledged by TIME magazine

Most recently, Rashford was honoured by TIME magazine with his inclusion in the list of 100 next most influential people on the planet. Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton provided an insight on the main act which propelled the magazine to acknowledge his efforts.

The Man United striker took concrete steps to help the deprived children during the coronavirus induced lockdown. He stepped up to provide free meals to those children in Manchester who could not avail it under the Free School Meals scheme. Rashford, whose net worth is estimated at $80 million by Goal, was also instrumental in halting the government's plans to abolish the scheme by launching an online campaign.

