Marcus Rashford Included In GCSE Media Studies Syllabus Due To Star's Political Activism

Everyone knows how Marcus Rashford helped children in the United Kingdom with his charity program since the start of the pandemic. Owing to his selfless services, the Royal Family awarded him the MBE (Most Excellent Order) in October 2020. The Royal Family honoured him with the title for his free meal service to the children during the stressed period across the globe.

Following the footsteps of the Royal Family, the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) have added the player into the syllabus. The 23-year-old will be in the GCSE Media Studies course owing to activism on the internet. We know Manchester United forward for his hunger and free meal program, but also for fighting against illiteracy and racism as well. The toxic English fans racially abused him after he missed the crucial penalty against Italy in the Euro 2020 finals. The player has remained active on social media platforms and he believes he speaks for the unheard voices. He also said that we have to work towards a sustainable solution rather than providing a short-term solution.

What did the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance (AQA) have to say on Marcus Rashford’s inclusion?

Speaking highly about the 23-year-old English forward, Assessment and Qualifications Alliance (AQA) published on their website.

'This new addition to the course is part of our commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion. We are also establishing an equality, diversity and inclusion expert group to consider representation in the curriculum and assessment - and to ensure that decisions are informed by people who represent the full diversity of society'.

Marcus Rashford has made good use of social media to promote his campaigns on food poverty, homelessness and books for children. The player successfully influenced government policy on food vouchers during the school holidays. He was also commended for his comments and response to the racist abuse he himself and other Black England footballers received, after the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

In the ongoing Premier League 2021/22 season, Marcus Rashford is yet to appear for Manchester United as he is still recovering from his shoulder surgery. He has joined the squad for training but will be available for the Old Trafford outfit from October onwards.

(Image: @Instagram/Marcus Rashford MBE)