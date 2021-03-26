Marcus Rashford Injury Update: England Forward Returns To Man United With Ankle Issue

England and Manchester United are both sweating over the fitness of star man Marcus Rashford, who was ruled out of the game against San Marino on Thursday. The 23-year-old remains key to Gareth Southgate and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans in what is an important year for both head coaches. Rashford is yet to train with his fellow England teammates, who will face off against Albania on Sunday. Here's the Marcus Rashford injury update:

Manchester United injury news: Marcus Rashford returns from international duty with niggling injury

According to The Athletic, Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of all three of England’s World Cup qualifiers with an ankle injury. The 23-year-old joined the England squad out of a desire to be in and around the Three Lions set up. The report states that Rashford expressed a desire to partake in team meetings and reconnect with his international teammates as part of his preparations for this summer’s European Championship, having missed the last England camp during the November international break. Combined with the robust medical facilities available at St George’s Park, Rashford has been afforded a safe, relaxed social environment to continue his recovery from injury.

The Manchester United star is thought to be still recovering from an ankle injury sustained in the Red Devils' 2-0 victory over Manchester City earlier this month. The 23-year-old did not suffer ligament damage during the derby, but a bruising and swelling of his foot and bleeding on the bone made him unavailable for Man United's first leg Europa League game against AC Milan. He, however, made an early recovery to play the entire 90 minutes against West Ham United on 14 March but had to be substituted at halftime in the second leg of the Europa League tie against AC Milan on March 18. He was then subsequently left out of the matchday squad in his side’s FA Cup game against Leicester City on March 21. The England international has been in fine form this campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists in 45 appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. Any news on a potential Rashford return is unknown.

England national football team schedule: England vs San Marino highlights

The Three Lions got their World Cup qualifying off to a blazing start with a thumping 5-0 win over minnows San Marino. Gareth Southgate rotated his options giving the fringe players an opportunity to make their mark. James Ward-Prowse scored for the first time in international colours, while Everton centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored a brace to put the result beyond doubt. Raheen Sterling also got on the scoresheet, before Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins came on from the bench to score the fifth and final goal of the game. The Three Lions are now set to face off against Albania on Sunday, at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana.

(Image Courtesy: Marcus Rashford Instagram)