Marcus Rashford Injury Update: Man United Star's Ankle 'Swollen, Bruised' after Derby Win

Man United superstar Marcus Rashford did not suffer ankle ligament damage during Sunday's 2-0 away win over rivals Manchester City. The English forward limped off the field late in the second-half following a collision with City's Riyad Mahrez and was replaced by Mason Greenwood. However, United have received a boost over Rashford's injury after scans revealed that the 23-year-old's ankle injury is not as serious as it was first feared to be.

Man City vs Man United: Marcus Rashford ankle injury takes some gloss off United's stunning win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United ended Manchester City’s 21-game winning run on Sunday with a stunning 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. An early penalty from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw’s second-half strike proved to be the difference between the two sides as United closed the gap between themselves and the league leaders to 11 points. However, despite cruising to a superb win, United were dealt a blow when Marcus Rashford was forced off the field in the 73rd minute.

The English star had picked up a knock on his ankle after sprinting back to make a vital tackle as City broke forward. A clash against City winger Riyad Mahrez sent the player to the ground, requiring lengthy treatment before limping off. While there were initial fears that Rashford might have done serious harm to himself, those fears were played down.

Marcus Rashford injury update: United star's ankle 'swollen and bruised'

Following the game against City, Solskjaer spoke to reporters about Rashford's ankle injury and said, "He (Rashford) did something to his ankle I think. I am not a doctor but hopefully, it is not too bad. We will have to scan him in the morning." The scan on Monday, however, revealed that Rashford hadn't suffered from any ligament damage, which was great news for the Old Trafford outfit.

Scans show Marcus Rashford has not suffered ligament damage in his ankle. However, his ankle has ballooned with the swelling and bruising and he was having difficulty putting his weight on it on today #mulive [@TelegraphDucker] — utdreport (@utdreport) March 8, 2021

According to reports from the Telegraph, Rashford might still be in line to face a spell on the sidelines despite no ligament damage on his ankle. It is reported that Rashford is having trouble putting weight on his injured left ankle and is suffering from “swelling and bruising”.

When will Marcus Rashford return to action for Man United?

While it is still unclear as to how long Rashford will be ruled out for, reports suggest that he is unlikely to feature in United's Europa League last 16 encounter against Italian giants AC Milan on Thursday. Rashford has made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists.

