Marcus Rashford Responds To Reports Of 'fuming At Manager' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United’s star striker Marcus Rashford has expressed his thoughts on the reports suggesting that he was fumed with anger on the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting him on the bench during the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22 clash on October 31. The United went on to crush the Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, courtesy of strikes from Cristiano Ronaldo, Edison Cavani, and Marcus Rashford. Rashford warmed the bench for the 71 minutes of the game, before coming in as a substitute for Ronaldo at the latter half of the match.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and responded to a report which claimed the 24-year-old striker was fuming at coach Solskjaer for benching him during the United’s 0-3 win over the Spurs. Replying to the report, Rashford questioned the fact that he was fuming at the manager. He further added that the team won the game and the celebration was a pure relief. He concluded his tweet by saying that it had been a tough week for the club.

Marcus Rashford's reply to the reports:

Fuming at the manager??! We won the game 🤷🏾‍♂️ that celebration was pure relief! It’s been a hard week… https://t.co/qHCg5x268u — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) November 1, 2021

Rashford scores two goals in three Premier League games in the 2021-22 season

During the match, legendary footballer Ronaldo opened the scoresheet of the match for the United by striking at the 39th minute of the game, handing the team their lead before half-time. Edinson Cavani then took charge and scored the second goal for the team at the 64th minute, before Ronaldo was replaced by Rashford in the 71st minute. Rashford came to the pitch and scored the final goal for the team in the 86th minute. By scoring the goal, Rashford scored his second goal of the Premier League 2021-22 season in his third appearance for the team. He had also scored a goal in his lone Champions League match.

Rashford mentioned in his tweet that the previous week was a tough week for the team, as they had earlier lost to Liverpool at their home by a margin of 5-0. Following the loss, the team faced heavy criticism, which was directed towards coach Solskjaer. However, after winning against the Spurs, United now find themselves st the fifth position in the Premier League 2021-22 standings with five wins in 10 matches and two draws. The points standings are topped by Chelsea, who have won eight matches so far in the season.

Image: AP