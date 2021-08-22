Marcus Rashford Returns To Training With Man United; 'very Happy' With Shoulder Surgery

England footballer Marcus Rashford has returned to training with Manchester United after being sidelined since the Euro 2020 Final at Wembley. His fitness was confirmed by team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer while speaking to the official Manchester United website ahead of their clash with Southampton. After suffering the injury, the attacker decided to undergo a procedure to correct the long-standing issue and missed the initial weeks of the Premier League 2021-22 season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, “He seemed very happy with the surgery. He’s working in the gym, we see him every day, so he’ll be champing at the bit when it gets nearer to the time when he can come back. Solskjaer continued by reflecting his confidence in Rashford’s return to form. He added, “Of course, any time you’re off with an injury is a hard time but it’s also time to reflect and find yourself again. That’s what we hope is going to happen to Marcus”.

While no developments were made about Rashford’s return to the field, the British media reported that he is expected to appear in a game after approximately 12 weeks. Meanwhile, Manchester United won their season opener 5-1 against Leeds United on August 14th. On Sunday, they will now face Southampton in their second match of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The 23-year-old Marcus Rashford joined Manchester United aged seven and made his debut against Midtjylland during the 2016 UEFA Europa League. He made his Premier League debut soon after against Arsenal, scoring on his very first match in the competition. He has picked up the FA Cup, EFL Cup, FA Community Shield, and the Europa League with Manchester United. In 2016, during his International debut for the English team against Australia, he scored the opening goal of a 2-1 win and became the youngest English player to score on his international debut. He is also widely known as a campaigner against racism, homelessness, and child hunger. He has scored a total of 88 goals for Manchester United in 271 appearances till now. On the other hand, he has also scored 12 goals for England in 46 International appearances.

Image Credit: marcusrashford- Instagram