Marcus Rashford's Courageous Response To Racial Abuse On Social Media Lauded By Fans

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford revealed that he was subjected to racial abuse on social media after his side lost to Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday night. The Red Devils were beaten by Villarreal 11-10 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw following extra time in Gdansk. Not long after Rashford's experience, the club issued a statement condemning the abuse and Rashford's reaction to the unpleasant situation was lauded by fans across social media.

Following Man United's defeat against Villarreal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, Rashford said he had been subjected to “at least 70 racial slurs” on social media. The English forward then explained that he wouldn't allow the racist messages to make him feel worse than he already did after the defeat against Villarreal.

At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying 👍🏾 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 26, 2021

He wrote, "At least 70 racial slurs on my social accounts counted so far. For those working to make me feel any worse than I already do, good luck trying." In another tweet, Rashford added that he was angrier by the fact that one of his abusers was a maths teacher with an open profile, "I'm more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile." the Man United attacker explained.

I’m more outraged that one of the abusers that left a mountain of monkey emojis in my DM is a maths teacher with an open profile. He teaches children!! And knows that he can freely racially abuse without consequence… — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 27, 2021

Rashford has been one of the many footballers who have called out social media giants to take more steps in order to curb online hate and racial discrimination. However, fans on social media were thoroughly impressed with the way Rashford handled the situation.

Following Rashford's tweet, Manchester United also released a statement condemning the racial abuse. A statement from the club read, "Following the Europa League final, our players were subjected to disgraceful racist abuse. If you see any form of abuse or discrimination, act and report it."

A nervy opening half-hour saw neither side fashion any real chances until Villarreal's Gerard Moreno got on the tail end of Dani Parejo's free-kick into the penalty area and poked home past David de Gea in the Manchester United goal to give Unai Emery's side the lead at half-time. Edinson Cavani then scored early in the second half to bring United level, pouncing on a loose ball at the top of the six-yard box and firing past Geronimo Rulli to make it 1-1.

United were the better side throughout the second half, but neither side was able to find a winner in regulation and the match went to extra time. With no goals scored in extra time, the game went to penalty shootouts to decide the 2021 Europa League winner. The teams went back and forth in the shootout, with Villarreal keeper Rulli scoring his penalty attempt before De Gea missed his after all 10 outfield players from both teams had converted their spot-kicks in the 11-10 shootout final.

