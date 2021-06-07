Marcus Rashford's Penalty Technique For England Leaves Fans Shocked

With the Euro 2020 tournament just a week away, several European nations are playing friendlies to prepare for the tournament. England is one such nation as they beat Romania 1-0 in their previous game. Marcus Rashford scored a penalty with a sumptuous technique. Here is a look at the Marcus Rashford penalty and some fan reactions for the same.

Marcus Rashford penalty against Romania draws reactions from fans

Marcus Rashford, who was the captain on the day, took a splendid penalty to help England beat Romania 1-0 on the day. Fans were shocked to see the Manchester United winger's technique as he bent his knee in spectacular fashion to wrong-foot the Romanian keeper. The Marcus Rashford penalty video can be seen below.

With Rashford playing for Liverpool's greatest rivals, Manchester United, few fans lauded Rashford and criticised Liverpool's Jordan Henderson for missing the other penalty:

Congrats. And for not bottling your penalty like a certain Liverpool player did too — Anna 🐝🔴⚽️ (@4shaann) June 6, 2021

Congratulations fella...much deserved...and you looked injury free...please keep Henderson away from pens in the Euros! Looking forward to Sunday now...home bar opened and well stocked so my bubble friends will be welcomed...C'MON ENGLAND..🦁🦁🦁 — Michael Phillips (@philmph1) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, several fans appreciated Rashford's humanity:

There are few people who, in their entire lives, would give to humanity even a tenth of the time & dedication M Rashford has given to helping those less fortunate. For someone like this to be abused is only a measure of the ignorance in others. Keep shining your light, Marcus ⭐️ — 𝓒𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓵𝓸𝓽𝓽𝓮 (@charlotteukcity) June 6, 2021

What a star ! So well deserved. You are such an excellent ambassador for sport ,our country and its true inclusive values. Best wishes to you and the team Marcus. — C . V. N.🕯🌟🇪🇺#Hope4Europe # FBPE 🐝🌿🐈‍⬛💙 (@CVN59283571) June 6, 2021

There’s no one in the world that deserves that honour more than you. You’re an absolutely outstanding young man, and a great footballer — Patrick Hansen (@alfonsaaberg100) June 6, 2021

Marcus Rashford England stats

Marcus Rashford's goal against Romania was his 100th goal for club and country at the age of just 23. The Manchester United winger has scored four goals and two assists in his 22 England appearances. English fans will hope that his rising stature at Man United will also help the forward to score more goals for his national side.

England squad for Euro 2020

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone.

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Kieran Trippier, Ben White

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bukayo Saka.

England schedule for Euro 2020

Sunday, June 13 - Group D: England vs Croatia; Kick-off 6:30 pm (London)

Saturday, June 19 - Group D: England vs Scotland; Kick-off 12:30 am (London)

Wednesday, June 23 - Group D: Czech Republic vs England; Kick-off 12:30 am (London)

