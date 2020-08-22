Mario Balotelli Shows Off FIVE New Tattoos, gets 'Black Power' Inked Above His Right Eye 

Three-time Serie A champion Mario Balotelli took to Instagram to show off his latest tattoos across his face and neck this week. In total, Mario Balotelli added five new tattoos as he remains on the lookout for a new club this summer. One of the Balotelli tattoos includes the phrase 'Black Power' in handwritten style just above his right eye.

Mario Balotelli tattoos: Italy star shows support for Black Lives Matter

On Friday, Mario Balotelli uploaded a collage of his new face and neck tattoos on Instagram. Balotelli got an eagle's feather inked in front of his left ear and the letter 'M' just behind it on his neck. The maverick forward also added the words 'Black Power' above his right eye to showcase his support for the African-American community amid the Black Lives Matter campaign. Earlier in June, Balotelli uploaded a picture of himself kneeling with his arm raised to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Further down on his right temple, Balotelli got a simple cross inked, possibly due to his Christian parents and in recognition of his faith. Balotelli also got the face of a gorilla tattooed on his neck just behind his right ear. The 30-year-old used a series of emojis to help explain the tattoos across his face and neck. Balotelli's post received over 187,000 likes in just over 20 hours.

Mario Balotelli already had a number of tattoos on his body prior to getting his face and neck inked. In addition to his five new tattoos, the Italy international has tattoos across his arms, shoulders and chest. Balotelli's chest tattoo also includes a long quote from Mongol warlord Genghis Khan.

Serie A news: Mario Balotelli in search of a new club

Balotelli returned to his hometown club Brescia in an on-paper fairytale return last year but with two years still remaining on his contract, the Italian forward has been 'frozen out' and effectively sacked by the club. Balotelli reportedly had a falling out with Brescia's chief which led to his exit. Balotelli scored five goals in 19 league appearances for Brescia last season but missed a series of club training sessions prior to the season resuming from the coronavirus lay-off. Brescia were relegated to Serie B and Balotelli is currently looking to sign for a new club ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Image credits - Mario Balotelli Instagram