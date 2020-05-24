Mario Gotze To Leave Borussia Dortmund At The End Of The Season; Future Uncertain

Borrusia Dortmund has confirmed that Mario Gotze will be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires. The departure was confirmed before the Bundesliga match on Saturday.

Gotze set to leave BvB

🎙 Zorc prematch presser:



“We will part ways with Mario Götze this summer. It was a mutual and respectful decision. Mario is a great man.” pic.twitter.com/XHcvuRsOrQ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) May 23, 2020

Dortmund's Sporting Director Michael Zorc told Sky Sports that the association with the player was set to end.

"This week I had a long and clarifying discussion with Mario. We agreed that we will not continue our collaboration after this season," said Zorc.

The 27-year-old forward has played 218 times for Dortmund in two spells with the club but has struggled to earn game time this season. He’s played just 20 minutes in all competitions in 2020.

Götze scored the winning goal against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, catapulting him to hero status in Germany.

Gotze a product of Dortmund's youth academy before he switched to Bayern Munch in 2013. He later returned to Dortmund but has not managed to cement his place in the team and for now, his future club is uncertain.

