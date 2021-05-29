Mark Seagraves EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Man City Defender Predicts Player Who Will Star In UCL Final

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in what will be an All-English Champions League final on Saturday. The two teams have had brilliant runs to the final beating some of the top teams in Europe, to put them in touching distance of the holy grail. Ahead of the Champions League final, former Manchester City defender Mark Seagraves has offered his thoughts on why the game is great for English football in an exclusive interview with Republic World. Here is more on his Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction and more information to where to watch UCL final -

"Man City vs Chelsea UCL final is great for English football"

Mark Seagraves believes that having two teams from England competing in the Champions League is great for English football. The former Man City defender suggests that while both teams have spent money, but they are still bringing in the youngsters through, with Phil Foden and Mason Mount getting opportunities to showcase their talents. Seagraves also said that clubs across Europe like Bayern Munich, Barcelona, PSG and Real Madrid are all spending a mountain of money, and he believes it is just the way the game has evolved over the years.

It is great for the supporters because they get to see the best of the best. My worry is how long will it sustain especially with the coronavirus and fans, not in the stadium which is cutting down a major revenue stream. There are issues especially with the ESL and clubs trying to make more money, but all in all, it is great for English football to have two teams competing in the UCL final. All in all, I'm really excited to see whether Guardiola can win it this time or Tuchel can bounceback from last year's loss. -Mark Seagraves on the upcoming Champions League final between

"Guardiola has managed Phil Foden to perfection and will make a difference"

While both Man City and Chelsea have assembled great squads, the focus will be on the homegrown boys Mason Mount and Phil Foden who have taken the season by storm. The young English midfielders will be keen to impress in their first major European final ahead of the upcoming Euros, having been named in Gareth Southgate's provisional Three Lions' squad. Mark Seagraves believes that the future is bright for both, especially Foden, who could be the difference-maker on Saturday. Seagreaves also claimed that Kevin de Bruyne would be the player Chelsea will have to be the most wary of, on Saturday.

Mason Mount has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League. For a young man, who is practically in his first season is great. He did well under Lampard and has done even better under Tuchel. As for Foden, I think Pep Guardiola has managed him to perfection. Guardiola has brought him on slowly, probably too slowly for Foden's liking, but now is a major part of Man City playing around the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus. I think he is going to be a major difference-maker and the future looks very bright for him. - Mark Seagraves on the difference makers in the UCL final

"England will be disappointed if they don't get to semi-finals"

The Champions League final will feature seven Englishmen, who will then make the trip to Wembley when England begin their Euro 2020 campaign in less than two weeks. Seagraves opines that the Three Lions will be favourites this time out, after a decent 2018 campaign, where they reached the semi-finals. The former Liverpool defender believes that Gareth Southgate has the team playing in a system that suits the players and the country has an abundance of talents all across the pitch. Seagraves believes that the pressure mounted on the players will be unbelievable, but the team will be disappointed if they don't make it to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Man City vs Chelsea team news: Predicted XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Where to watch UCL final?

Fans wondering how to watch Champions League final live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Champions League final live broadcast in India will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, UCL final stream in India will also be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Champions League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30. Our Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction is for City to win it 2-1.

