Marko Arnautovic Suspended: Austria Star Banned For Euro 2020 Game Vs Netherlands

Austria star Marko Arnautovic has been suspended for one game by the UEFA following the striker's insults to his opponents. The former West Ham United striker was visibly furious after he scored the goal and mouthed off a long rant before being shut by teammate David Alaba. With Marko Arnautovic suspended, coach Franco Foda will have to re-think his options ahead of the Netherlands vs Austria fixture.

Mark Arnautovic was banned on Wednesday for one match at the European Championship for insulting a North Macedonian opponent. The veteran striker came off the bench to score in stoppage time and went on a furious rant while celebrating. According to reports, the Marko Arnautovic celebration saw the former Inter Milan striker gesturing in the direction of North Macedonia's Ezgjan Alioski, allegedly saying: "I'm f****** your Albanian mother". He was also accused of using a racially charged word during his confrontation with Alioski, but Arnautovic has denied it while also apologising for the "heated" incident. The 32-year-old apologised for his heated words and said, "I would like to say one thing very clearly: I AM NOT A RACIST! I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity. Everyone who knows me is aware of that".

Arnautovic allegedly used an anti-Albanian slur towards Egzon Bejtulai before celebrating his goal by yelling towards Alioski, only stopping after being restrained by team-mate David Alaba. UEFA meanwhile had launched an official investigation into Arnautovic's actions after receiving a letter from the North Macedonian Football Association (FFM) in which it demanded that the 32-year-old face the "severest punishment". The UEFA Appeals Body said on Wednesday it had suspended Arnautovic for one game for "insulting" another player. The 32-year-old will now miss the Netherlands vs Austria game but should be available for Austria's remaining Euro 2020 fixtures, including the final group game against Ukraine and potential knockout games.

Serbia does not recognise the independence of its former province Kosovo, while there is a historic tension between Serbia and North Macedonia. Arnautovic has Serbian roots, while Alioski, is of Albanian origin. The conflict between the nations was also a major talking point at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri were fined £7,600 each. The duo who play for Switzerland but have Albanian links, celebrated by putting their hands together to form a double-headed eagle representing the Albanian flag during a game against Serbia.

