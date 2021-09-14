Marocchi Reveals What Cristiano Ronaldo Did On Man Utd Debut But Refused To Do At Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo had a dream second debut for Manchester United as he scored a brace against Newcastle United in the Premier League. He was deployed as a centre forward with Jadon Sancho on his left and Mason Greenwood on his right. Ronaldo did occasionally drift to other parts of the field however, he mostly stayed to the centre. According to former Juventus midfielder Giancarlo Marocchi, during Ronaldo's time at Juve, he refused to play through the centre and chose to play on the wing.

“I noticed he played a centre forward yesterday, which is something he refused to do when he was at Juventus,” the former Italy midfielder, now a pundit for Sky Sport Italia, said as quoted by Football Italia.

It is fair to note that Ronaldo started his career as a left-winger and when he moved to United for the first time he played most of his matches deployed on the left-hand side of the attack. Even during his mega scoring time at Real Madrid he played on the left and would drift into the centre occasionally but otherwise was always known for cutting in from the right and scoring. It seems during his time at Juve he refused to play through the centre but now in United is ready to make the shift.

Ronaldo makes dream return to Old Trafford

If there was ever any doubt that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United may not be a success because of his age, it seems that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved his doubters wrong on the first game. The 36-year old opened the scoring with a tap-in just before halftime after Mason Greenwood's shot was deflected after a bad save. With Newcastle United equalising in the 56th minute via a brilliant counter-attacking goal by Javier Manquillo, Ronaldo took the job of getting Manchester United's lead back. After being put through on goal by Luke Shaw, he drilled a low shot through Newcastle's backup keeper Freddie Woodman's legs to make it 2-1. The match ended with Bruno Fernandes scoring a beautiful goal from outside the box to make it 3-1 and a returning Jesse Lingard carried on his scoring form as he rounded up an excellent performance to make it 4-1.

(Image: AP/@ManUtd/Twitter)