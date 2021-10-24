Marseille Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

Super Sunday is set to feature the historic Le Classique as Marseille take on arch-rivals Paris Saint Germain (PSG) at the iconic Orange Vélodrome. Both Marseille and PSG are two of the most successful teams in Ligue 1 history as they have both won the title on nine occasions each. With both teams in fine form once again, this clash promises to be an enthralling one.

Ahead of the Ligue 1 clash, here is a look at the Marseille vs PSG match time, live stream details in India, the UK, and the US, and team news.

Marseille vs PSG match time

Date & Time: October 25 at 12:15 AM IST

Marseille vs PSG live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 live in India, there will be no official telecast. However, fans can watch the action using the Marseille vs PSG live stream that will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live scores and updates of the match on the social media handles of the two teams and Ligue 1.

How to watch Ligue 1 live in the US?

US fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 live can tune in to beIN Sports, which will telecast the match on television. As for the Marseille vs PSG live stream, fans can tune in to FuboTV. The match will kick-off live at 2:45 PM ET on October 24.

Marseille vs PSG live stream details in the UK

Fans wondering how to watch Ligue 1 live in the UK can tune in to the BT Sports network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The Marseille vs PSG match will be telecasted live on BT Sport 2. As for the Marseille vs PGS live stream, fans can tune in to the BT Sport app or website. The match will commence live at 7:45 PM BST on October 24.

Marseille vs PSG team news

Marseille predicted line-up: Pau Lopez; Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, William Saliba; Pape Gueye, Luis Henrique, Boubacar Kamara, Cengiz Under; Dimitri Payet, Gerson, Bamba Dieng

PSG predicted line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi; Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Marco Verratti; Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe