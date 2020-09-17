Marseille Vs St-Etienne Prediction, Live Streaming, Team News, Ligue 1 Live Game Details

After a controversial derby against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last weekend, Marseille will square off against St-Etienne on Matchday 3 of Ligue 1. The game that will be played on Thursday, September 17 (Friday according to IST), will see at least a couple of Marseille players suspended for the clash. Here is the Marseille vs St-Etienne prediction, schedule and Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream details.

Ligue 1 live: Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream and schedule

There will be no Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream and broadcast in India. However, the Ligue 1 live scores can be accessed on the official Twitter handles of the two teams and videos can be accessed on the league's official YouTube channel. Here are the other Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream details:

Venue: Stade Velodrome

Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream date: Thursday, September 17 (Friday according to IST)

Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream time: 12.30 AM IST

Marseille vs St-Etienne prediction: Marseille vs St-Etienne live stream and preview

Despite the controversial derby over the weekend, Marseille succeeded in bagging an all-important three points against the defending Ligue 1 champions. A victory against St-Etienne would cement Marseille's lead on the Ligue 1 standings, having already won the first two games.

On the other hand, St-Etienne have had a fine start to the 2020-21 campaign, with two victories in as many games. The team are yet to concede in the competition and occupy the fourth spot on the Ligue 1 standings. Similarly, a victory for St-Etienne will take them atop the Ligue 1 standings. The head-to-head stats suggest that Marseille have an advantage into the tie, with four victories in the previous five fixtures.

Marseille vs St-Etienne prediction: Marseille vs St-Etienne team news

Marseille: Jordan Amavi and Dario Benedetto will miss out of the clash courtesy of the red card against PSG. Besides, Bouna Sarr and Morgan Sanson are unlikely to return to the starting line up, due to their respective injuries. There is still no clarity if Alvaro Gonzalez will miss the clash after racism allegations labelled against him by PSG superstar Neymar. Meanwhile, St-Etienne defender Miguel Trauco has recovered fully and is likely to start against Marseille. Arnaud Nordin had to be subbed off just minutes into the second half during the game against Strasbourg. He will not be available for Claude Puel.

Marseille vs St-Etienne prediction

Considering the head-to-head stats over the course of the past five games, Marseille arrive as the favourites into the game.

