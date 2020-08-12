Atalanta Star Marten De Roon Promises To Make 1,000 Pizzas If They Win Vs PSG

Atalanta are up for a mammoth challenge in their Champions League campaign as they come up against Paris Saint-Germain. Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have managed to turn heads with their extraordinary performances all campaign. Atalanta reached the quarter-finals after a dominating 8-4 win over LaLiga side Valencia in the Round of 16. Atalanta will, however, enter the battle against PSG as the underdogs. Nevertheless, midfielder Marten de Roon is standing firm on his promise of making over 1,000 pizzas for Atalanta fans if the Bergamo side end up winning the Champions League.

Atalanta vs PSG live: Marten de Roon to stick to his pizza promise

Earlier this season, the 29-year-old Dutch midfielder claimed that he would make pizzas for the fans in Bergamo if Atalanta win the Champions League. Marten de Roon is looking forward to keeping his promise if Atalanta pull off an upset in Europe's premier competition. Marten de Roon, in a pre-match interview, said: "As I said, if we win the Champions League there will be pizza for more than 1,000 people, However, if we lose, we will try to reach that goal again next year. I can't support us losing. We will try again next year and we will see how it goes."

🗣 "I will make pizza for 1,000 people"



Atalanta player Marten de Roon has made a big promise if they win the Champions League 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Xwuc1E9H9K — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 12, 2020

Atalanta vs PSG live: Mini-tournament an advantage for La Dea?

The Champions League season has been sanded down to a mini-tournament with all the remaining games scheduled to take place in Portugal. As opposed to the two-leg fixtures from very season, the mini-tournament in Lisbon will see one-off knockout ties. Marten de Roon is seemingly happy with the concept which was forced into existence due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Atalanta midfielder is optimistic about La Dea's chances of going past PSG.

Atalanta vs PSG live: Marten de Roon's pre-match presser

Marten de Roon, while talking with France Football, said: “Playing only 90 minutes against such a strong side is easier than facing them over two legs. We can cause an upset, even if it will be difficult. We will give our best. At the time of the draw, I thought it would be a fantastic game. After the first leg of the group stage, we didn’t think we could get this far. We wanted to win the last two games to qualify for the Europa League and instead, it went well for us." Atalanta will play PSG on August 12 (August 13 at 12:30 AM IST).

Image Credits: Atalanta Twitter