Martin Odegaard signs new Arsenal contract, to stay in London as highest-paid player

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard has penned a new five-year deal at the club. The midfielder has been a pivotal part of Mikel Arteta's plans and has been duly awarded for his antics on the pitch. The Norwegian also happens to be the current Gunners captain.

3 things you need to know

Arsenal signed Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in 2021

The midfielder has emerged as an influential figure

Odegaard's new contract runs until 2028

Martin Odegaard reportedly becomes the highest paid player at Arsenal

Following his arrival from Real Madrid in 2021, Odegaard took very little time to acclimatise to the English conditions and led Arsenal to the second position in the Premier League. The North Londoners had been at the top of the Premier League for most of the time but a slip in the final lap saw them Manchester City cruise to the title.

Odegaard registered 15 goals and 8 assists last season and has also reportedly become the highest paid player at the Emirates Stadium. The player expressed his delight after extending his stay in North London.

"I've found a place that feels like home." — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2023

Martin Odegaard claims 'Arsenal' as his new home

“Signing a new contract was a really easy decision for me for lots of reasons. Mainly what we are doing right now as a club is special, and I want to be a part of that. I’m really excited for what’s to come here. I’ve found a place where I can be really settled and call my home.

"My story is a bit different maybe, as I moved around different clubs since I was 16. At Arsenal, since the first day, I’ve felt great and this is definitely my home now. I just want to say thanks to everyone working at the club and of course, our fantastic supporters. I will continue to give everything to bring success to this club in the years to come.”

Arsenal blew away PSV 4-0 on their return to the Champions League and now face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.