Martin Odegaard Tests Positive For COVID-19, Club Awaits Second Test For Confirmation

Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard has tested positive for coronavirus, Spanish radio station, Onda Cero, confirmed on Tuesday. The radio station stated that Odegaard was found to be positive after the players were tested for the virus upon their arrival from San Sebastian after Real Madrid's 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad this past weekend.

Martin Odegaard will have to undergo a second test for the Spanish giants to officially confirm his status. If confirmed, the Norwegian will officially become the second Real Madrid player to contract the virus. Brazilian striker Mariano, who was confirmed to have contracted the virus in July, was the first.

Martin Odegaard coronavirus positive report: Other players to be tested to rule out other infections

Odegaard trained with the squad this week before his test results were known. Footage of Real's light training session from Monday was shared on the club's official page. Odegaard can be seen jogging with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Toni Kroos, and others. According to the protocols, all players will now be PCR tested to rule out doubts of other players being infected.

The Norweigian will now have to spend time in quarantine before being cleared to return for group training. The 21-year-old is ruled out of Real's upcoming LaLiga fixture against Real Betis. If his second test does come out to be positive, he could also miss the following mid-week tie against Real Valladolid. Furthermore, he is also listed questionable for Real's October 4 trip to Levante.

Martin Odegaard played from the start on Sunday as Real Madrid failed to kickstart their LaLiga defence with a win against Sociedad. Odegaard, who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, played 69 minutes on Sunday before being Casemiro. Despite dominating the match for an extended period, Real Madrid failed to create many clear-cut chances, with the home side equally impressive on the break. Karim Benzema went closest for the visitors with a couple of chances to score in the first half.

Odegaard's absence will come as a big blow to manager Zinedine Zidane, who is already missing several key first-team stars due to injury. The likes of Eden Hazard, Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez, Eder Militao and Mariano are already out of action due to injury problems.

(Image Credits: Martin Odegaard Instagram)