Mason Greenwood Bailed After Arrest Over Alleged Rape, Striker Hardens Security At Mansion

Mason Greenwood received some respite from the ongoing case of sexual assault after he was granted bail pending further investigation. The Manchester United forward has been in news after his girlfriend Harriet Robson,put up posts on her Instagram handle in which one can see several injuries on her lip, thighs and shoulder. Harriet also put up an audio recording in which Mason allegedly forces himself on his girlfriend.

Mason Greenwood released on bail

As per the BBC report, Mason Greenwood's bail happened despite magistrates granting a second extension to keep him in custody until Wednesday. According to the report by The Sun Mason Greenwood appears to have toughened security at the mansion in Bowdon, Greater Manchester, but it is not known where he currently is. The Manchester United forward, who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday, had been was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

A Greater Manchester Police had issued a statement which said, "Greater Manchester Police were made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing."

Greenwood, who made his Manchester United debut in March 2019, signed a four-year deal in February last year after rising through the ranks of the football academy. Following the arrest, Manchester United had also issued a statement on Mason Greenwood missing the practice until the matter is solved. The statement said "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice,"

FIFA and Nike take stern action against Mason Greenwood

Even though Mason Greenwood is out on bail he still has some tough times facing ahead. Besides Manchester United stopping him from practising; EA Sports which makes FIFA and shoe brand Nike have also backed away. while Nike has suspended its relationship and said that it will continue to monitor the situation. EA Sports, which makes the popular video game FIFA, has removed Greenwood from all its products, including FIFA 22, FIFA Ultimate Team packs, and Ultimate Draft.