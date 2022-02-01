Mason Greenwood Unfollowed By Ronaldo & 3 Other Manchester United Stars Following Arrest

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was arrested on Sunday on the suspicion of physical abuse and assault after he was accused by his girlfriend on social media. The club recently released a statement saying that they were aware of the images and allegations that are currently doing rounds on social media. In a fallout of the allegations and arrest, United stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, David de Gea and Paul Pogba have all unfollowed Greenwood on social media. Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Scott McTominay are also some of the players who have decided to cut ties with the player.

Earlier on Sunday, Harriet Robson, Mason Greenwood's girlfriend put up posts on her Instagram handle accusing the 20-year old footballer of sexual assault. In the images that are now viral on social media, one can see several injuries on her lip, thighs and shoulder. Harriet also put up an audio recording in which Mason allegedly forces himself on his girlfriend. Mason Greenwood has not responded to the social media allegations.

On Sunday, soon after the graphics and videos that went viral accused Greenwood of rape and assault, the Greater Manchester Police released a statement saying that based on those allegations they have arrested a man in his 20s. "Police were made aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence. An investigation was launched and following enquiries, we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault. He remains in custody for questioning. Enquiries are ongoing," read the statement.

Mason Greenwood arrest: Manchester United release statement

The post by Harriet Robson went viral in no time following which Manchester United issued a statement on the England star stating that the 20-year-old will not play or train while police and the club try to seek clarification around images and an audio file that circulated on social media.

The club released a statement that read, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind." Later a club spokesperson came out and said, "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

