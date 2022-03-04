Mass Chelsea Exodus Looms As UK Govt Ponders Sanction On Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich

Russian businesses, banks, and personalities have faced heavy sanctions ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to attack Ukraine and create geopolitical chaos in Eastern Europe, which has shocked the entire world.

Among the many Russian oligarchs affected, the 55-year-old owner of Chelsea, Roman Abramovich, announced on Wednesday that he is trying to sell the Premier League club. This development came as a shock for Chelsea FC, who are currently at the peak of their performance, courtesy of Roman’s investments over the years.

However, Abramovich might still not be able to go ahead with his plans of selling the club if the United Kingdom government issues sanctions on him before the sale. It is pertinent to note that the sale of a Premier League club ideally takes at least a few weeks, given the process involved. In this case though, selling Chelsea might be even harder for Abramovich given he absolutely doesn't have any leverage when it comes to negotiations.

While Abramovich’s cash influx helped Chelsea to manage its day-to-day requirements smoothly, it also helped the club acquire emerging talents in the transfer window.

Will UK government issue sanctions on Abramovich beofre Chelsea is sold?

As per Sky Sports, the leader of opposition in the British Parliament, Keir Starmer stood up in the House of Commons and questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson as to why Abramovich is not yet sanctioned. Although PM Johnson said he couldn’t comment on this, threats over sanctions on the Russian before he even sells the club is certainly hanging over him. If Chelsea doesn’t get a new owner, it would reduce the chances of star footballers wanting to join the club, due to lack of certainity about future.

What if Roman Abramovich doesn't sell Chelsea soon?

Moreover, the club would have to run like a conventional business as Abramovich wouldn’t be injecting any money into the club. The ban on Russian business and banks also contributes to the fact that Abramovich might find it difficult to be able to sell the club if he gets sanctioned.

Meanwhile, this could lead to big names thinking twice about joining the club for a longer period of time. At the same time, the existing Chelsea players might also become reluctant to sign four or five-year contracts, due to the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge.

Roman Abramovich said Chelsea's sale won't be fast-tracked

Although UK is yet to issue direct sanctions on the Russian oligarch, Chelsea’s fate going ahead in the future seems like a new beginning for the team.

In his statement announcing his decision, Abramovich said, “The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated."

He further added that the money will go towards the war victims. of Ukraine. However, the fact that he didn’t mention or condemn Russia’s brutal invasion seemingly upset a large majority of people. This could further add to the UK government’s possible sanctions on Russian businessmen.

(Image: AP)