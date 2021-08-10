Massimiliano Allegri Provides Update On Cristiano Ronaldo And Paulo Dybala

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has provided fans with an update on the fitness of key players Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala. The Juventus boss believes that both the star players should be totally fit ahead of their Serie A season opener against Udinese on August 22.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently played the first half during the recent clash between Juventus and Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy, while Paulo Dybala missed out due to a knock. "He (Ronaldo) is training well and in good condition. He has made himself available to the team as always, and Dybala will return as well. We will arrive on August 22 in the right conditions. Dybala is fine, he’ll be back on Tuesday. He will be available on Saturday, and I think he’ll play a part in the match." Massimiliano Allegri was quoted by Sky Sport Italia.

Massimiliano Allegri discusses formation

Allegri mentioned that there is no specific formation that could be deployed "it depends on the players I pick, however, their positions are pretty much clear. I have just a couple of doubts and want to see if certain players can play in certain positions". he said. The manager emphasized that the aim will be to work on the goals, which are winning the Serie A, the Champions League, the Coppa Italia, and the Super Cup and stressed that the players must do what it takes to bring in results.

Real Madrid planning to offload players

Los Blancos are eager to trim their squad this summer in the hopes of financing a move for Kylian Mbappe with Isco, Dani Ceballos, and Alvaro Odriozola expected to leave. As per reports, neither of the three are expected to feature in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the upcoming season and AC Milan are looking to seal a deal for either of the three.

According to Fabio Gatto, AC Milan have already spoken to Isco and his agent about a deal and the talks have progressed well. The Spanish playmaker and AC Milan will negotiate a deal with Real Madrid and look to complete a deal soon with the season getting underway.

Real Madrid youngster joins Cadiz on a season-long loan

Cadiz have announced the signing of Real Madrid centre-back Victor Chust on a loan deal that will expire at the end of the season. However, Real Madrid have not included an option to buy in the loan deal as they believe the 18-year-old has a future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Image credits: AP