Mateo Kovacic Has Won The Champions League 4 Times But Has Played Just 17 Minutes In Total

Mateo Kovacic managed to wear the Champions League winners' medal and lay his hands on the biggest trophy in club football as Chelsea were crowned Champions League winners after a thrilling encounter against their Premier League rivals Manchester City on Saturday. Following Chelsea's comprehensive win at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, the Blues midfielder Mateo Kovacic managed to get an incredible stat to his name.

Mateo Kovačić has won the Champions League FOUR times.



He's only played 17 minutes in those finals 😎 pic.twitter.com/qMTeO6EbOR — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 31, 2021

Mateo Kovacic Champions League final stats

The Blues lifted their second Champions League title as Kai Havertz managed to finish off an outstanding defence-splitting pass from Mason Mount on the brink of half-time. Following the triumph, it came to the fore that Mateo Kovacic has won the Champions League four times in his career with the first three wins coming with Real Madrid.

Mateo Kovacic did not feature in his first three Champions League finals during his time at Real Madrid as the Croatian was an unused substitute in the team with the likes of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric predominantly featuring as the midfield trio for Los Blancos. He finally got the opportunity to take the field in a Champions League final for Chelsea with German boss Thomas Tuchel subbing off Mason Mount for Mateo Kovačić around the 80-minute mark.

As Chelsea and Manchester City played seven more minutes after the end of regulation time, Mateo Kovacic got the chance to contribute for his team and be on the pitch for quite a while before match referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz blew the full-time whistle to declare Chelsea Champions League winners. Featuring for 17 minutes in the final, the Croatian has now managed to win the Champions League for the fourth time creating an unbeatable stat to his name. The 27-year-old midfielder is expected to take a break for a few days before heading for national duty in the upcoming Euro 2020.

Croatia Euro 2020 squad

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic, Simon Sluga, Lovre Kalini

Defenders: Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Domagoj Vida, Josip Juranovi, Domagoj Bradaric, Josko Gvardiol, Mile Skoric

Midfielders: Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Luka Modric, Milan Badelj, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Josip Brekalo , Ivan Perisic, Luka Ivanusec, Mislav Orsic

Forwards: Andrej Kramaric, Ante Rebic, Ante Budimir, Bruno Petkovic

Croatia schedule for Euro 2020

Croatia kickstart their Euro 2020 with the repeat of the 2018 World Cup seminal clash against England, this time at Wembley Stadium in London on June 13 followed by two league matches at home in Hamden Park, Glasgow. The 2018 World Cup finalists take on the Czech Republic in their second match of the European Championship with their last league match coming against Scotland on June 23.