Matildas Create History With Thrilling Win On Penalties Over France In Women's World Cup

The Australian women's football team on Saturday created history as they booked a spot in the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand. Playing at home, the Matildas defeated France 7-6 on penalties in one of the most thrilling matches thus far of the tournament. With this victory, the Australian women's side has created history by becoming the first football team from down under to reach the semifinal stage of the FIFA World Cup.

3 things you need to know

Australia will play against England in the 2nd semi-final

The match is scheduled to take place on August 16

Sweden will play Spain in the first semi-final match

Also Read: Australia Edges France On Penalty Kicks To Reach Women’s World Cup Semifinals For The First Time

AUS vs FRA: The thrilling encounter that will go down in history books

In an exhilarating match that will be remembered as one of the most thrilling encounters in the history of women's football, the Australian national women's football team secured a historic victory by earning a spot in the semifinals of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023. Playing on home soil, the Matildas demonstrated their skill, determination, and resilience as they overcame a formidable opponent, France, in a nail-biting quarterfinal contest that ended with a dramatic penalty shootout.

[Australian Women's National Football Team celebrate their win at a Women's World Cup match; Image: AP]

On Saturday, the atmosphere at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane was electric, with fans decked out in green and gold, waving flags and donning face paint to show their unwavering support for the home side. The stage was set for a clash that would go down in history, and both teams delivered a performance that will be etched in the memories of football lovers worldwide.

The match unfolded as a tense battle from the very beginning, with both teams showcasing their prowess on the field. As the clock ticked away, neither team managed to break the deadlock, leading to extra time. The intensity of the match only increased in the extra period, as players from both sides displayed remarkable stamina and determination. Despite numerous attempts on goal from Australia, they couldn't find the elusive breakthrough, setting the stage for a penalty shootout to determine the victor.

Also Read: Australia Pulling For Matildas To Advance In Women’s World Cup; Only One Host Has Ever Won Title

The penalty shootout itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, as both teams traded successful spot-kicks. The tension reached its peak as the shootout progressed to sudden death, with the scores level at 6-6. It was in this heart-pounding moment that the Matildas' goalkeeper made a heroic save, giving her team the chance to secure victory. The ensuing penalty was calmly slotted into the net by Cortnee Vine, sparking scenes of jubilation among the players and fans alike.

With this monumental victory, the Australian women's football team has etched their names in history. They have become the first-ever football team from the country to reach the semifinal stage of the FIFA World Cup (men's and women's teams combined).

Image: Twitter/@FIFAWWC