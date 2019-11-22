Matthijs De Ligt Has Denied Any Claims That He Regrets Joining Juventus

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly denied claims that he is regretting joining Juventus over Barcelona. This claim was earlier made by Patrick Kluivert. The former Ajax man was wanted by top European clubs including the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

De Ligt preferred to join the Old Lady ahead of other clubs. However, he has played just three Serie A matches this season and was subjected to heavy criticism after Juventus’ draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Italian media have also been quick to suggest that the defender has failed to display his last season's Ajax form.

The 21-year-old stated that he does not regret the fact that he has moved to Juventus. On the media, he stated that they are saying and writing a lot of stuff. He said that if a person like Kluivert says something like that, it might seem true, but it really is just his assumption.

Patrick Kluivert had stated that Matthijs de Ligt regrets joining Juventus

Barcelona academy director Patrick Kluivert had reportedly said that he did not personally try to convince De Ligt to join Barcelona. He only told him about the positive aspects of Barcelona as a club and a city. He said that they are obviously talking about a great defender and in the end, he made a choice. He said that he thinks De Ligt slightly regrets his decision, but that's the way it is. In life, you must make choices, sometimes good ones and sometimes bad. You have to learn from your decisions, exclaimed Kluivert.

De Ligt chose to join Italian champions Juventus ahead of the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain last summer after his phenomenal time at Ajax. His national team mate and close friend Frenkie de Jong accepted Barcelona's offer but De Ligt turned down the opportunity to join the Catalan side.

