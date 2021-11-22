Mauricio Pochettino Desperate To Quit PSG And Join Manchester United As Manager: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ready to leave his position at Parc des Princes in order to join Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's long-term successor. Solskjaer was sacked by the Manchester United board on Sunday following the club's humiliating defeat to Watford.

The United board issued a statement, where they stated that the club will appoint an interim manager first before picking a long-time successor of Solskjaer. United's first-team coach Michael Carrick has been given charge for the forthcoming games while the management looks to appoint an interim manager.

Is Pochettino looking for a job at Old Trafford?

According to express.co.uk, Pochettino is keen on quitting his job at Paris Saint-Germain to replace Solskjaer as the new manager of Manchester United. Several reports claim that Pochettino is one of the frontrunners alongside Brendan Rodgers, Erik Ten Hag, and Zinedine Zidane to replace Solskjaer at Old Trafford. Pochettino has previous experience of coaching a Premier League side. The Argentine has managed Premier League sides Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur between 2013 to 2019.

Tottenham fired Pochettino in 2019 after his team fell to 14th place in the Premier League table. He had led Spurs to their first-ever Champions League final earlier that year. However, in the final match, held in Madrid, the team was defeated 2-0 by Liverpool. Pochettino was signed as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain on an 18-month contract a year later. The season did not go as planned for Pochettino, as the French team was defeated by Lille for the Ligue 1 title last year.

As far as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is concerned, the Norwegian plans to spend the next few months with his family and cheer for the club from the comfort of his home.

"I’ll spend some time with my family. That’s been probably the most difficult part, through the pandemic, with Norway being open and here being closed, my family moved back to Norway and the young one, he loves it back there, so we’ve lived apart. So, I’ll spend some time with them. Then, I’ll watch the team of course and hopefully, the next manager comes in and I want to support him. I want him to be successful, hopefully I’ve laid the foundations for that to happen because I know I’m good at what I’m doing," Solskjaer said in his farewell interview to Manchester United.

Image: AP

