Mauricio Pochettino Leaves A Classy Goodbye Message For Tottenham Players

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez recently revealed the message Pochettino left for the players after he was replaced by Jose Mourinho following a disappointing run of results. Perez had posted a few pictures of the Argentine writing a note on a whiteboard and the second picture showed the message the departing manager had written for anyone.

Classy goodbye message

In his message, Pochettino thanked everyone and said that goodbye was on the cards but everyone will always remain in their hearts.

#COYS. Thank you from our heart to our players , staff, and special thanks to you all , lovely Spurs Fans . 💙💙💙💙💙💔 pic.twitter.com/qfZjyUaWGu — Jesus Perez (@jesus_perez) November 19, 2019

Read: Jose Mourinho Leads List Of Highest Spending Managers In Football

'The doors will always be open for Pochettino'

After Mourinho was unveiled as Tottenham's new manager, he began his press conference with talking about Pochettino. Mourinho thanked the former manager for all that he did for the club and added that Tottenham will always be his home and the training ground will be his training ground.

Mourinho further added that the door was always open for Pochettino and he could come in any time whenever he misses the players he shared so much time with. The Portuguese further added that Mauricio will find a great club to manage and will have a great future with them as he had the capability to reach great heights.

The newly appointed manager also said that his predecessor had given it his all and will be leaving with a sad feeling and a heavy heart but with his head held up high for doing an amazing work with the team.

Read: India Should Play Football Without Any Fear: Coach Igor Stimac

An uphill task for Jose Mourinho

Mourinho said that he was really happy because he had a passion for both his job and his current club. He added that it was always difficult to play against Tottenham at White Hart Lane but it was a place where we went with a lot of passion and respect. The manager added that he was looking forward to getting back the club to where it belonged.

It will be an uphill task for Jose Mourinho to help Tottenham get back into the top four as they are currently 14th in the league table with a huge margin of 11 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City after 12 matches. Mourinho's first match in charge will be against West Ham on November 23 in a league match to be played at London Stadium.

Read: Liverpool Urged To Keep Premier League Focus Ahead Of Busy Schedule

'The truth behind Pochettino's sacking'

Spanish football insider Guillem Balague said that Mauricio Pochettino did not lose the dressing room before was sacked by the club after a string of disappointing results. He squashed the rumours of player discontent being the reason for Mauricio's sacking instead he said that the former manager let go of certain situations as he could not penalise the players as he did not have any players to replace the punished.

Balague said that a few of the players were attracted by the prospect of playing for other clubs and were distracted while a few of the other players had reached their full potential and were on a decline but still playing for Tottenham. Balague added that Spurs did not sack him because there was discontent among the players or he lost the dressing room. It was a decision taken by the board where there was nothing left to say between Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.

Read: Jose Mourinho's Titles And Records In His Earlier Stints In The Premier League

(With inputs from agencies)