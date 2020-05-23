Mauricio Pochettino Says He's 'happy' Jose Mourinho Replaced Him At Tottenham

Mauricio Pochettino revealed that he is 'so happy' Jose Mourinho replaced him at Tottenham after his dismissal in November last year. Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham following a torrid run of results that left Spurs languishing in 14th on the league table. However, the Argentine still remains in high spirits since the void he left at Tottenham was filled by the 'Special One' and his 'special friend', Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho takes over from Mauricio Pochettino

Having guided Tottenham to the Champions League final last year, big things were expected of Mauricio Pochettino heading into the following season. A calamitous start to the 2019-20 campaign left Tottenham languishing in 14th place on the Premier League table and on November 19, Mauricio Pochettino was sacked by club chairman Daniel Levy after a five and a half years at the club. A day later, two-time Champions League winner Jose Mourinho was appointed as the new Tottenham manager. Jose Mourinho pulled Spurs up to eighth on the table before coronavirus halted the season in March.

18 - No ever-present Premier League club has lost more games in all competitions during 2019 than Tottenham Hotspur have under Mauricio Pochettino (18). Dismissed. pic.twitter.com/Qmg8pCy47a — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2019

Mauricio Pochettino 'happy' with Jose Mourinho as his successor

In an interview with The Guardian, Mauricio Pochettino insisted he is 'so happy ' that Jose Mourinho took charge of Tottenham following his departure. The Argentine revealed that he shares a 'special friendship' with Mourinho which stemmed from their time in LaLiga. Mourinho had gifted Pochettino a bottle of French red wine when the Argentine took charge of Espanyol and at the time, the 'Special One' was at the helm at Real Madrid. However, despite praising his 57-year-old successor, Pochettino confessed that he always felt he would succeed Mourinho at a top club and not the other way around

Premier League news: Mauricio Pochettino next club

As his Tottenham gardening leave ended last week, Pochettino is eligible to join a club wherein his new employers will not have to pay a compensation fee to bring him on board. Meanwhile, there has been speculation about the 'Pochettino next club' in a bid to predict the Argentine's next destination. Reports from Marca state that LaLiga titans Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Pochettino although the worrying factor is that the 48-year-old hasn't won a single major trophy in his 11-year managerial career. Reports from The Mirror claim that the incoming Saudi Newcastle United owners could turn towards Pochettino to lead the Magpies next season if the takeover goes through.

