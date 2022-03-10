Mauricio Pochettino To Be Sacked? PSG Director Reviews Ex-Tottenham Boss' Future With Club

The Round of 16 Leg 2 match of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) ended with a 3-1 victory for the hosts at the Santiago Bernabeu. The defeat ended the Ligue 1 side’s campaign in the UCL, as they found themselves knocked out, courtesy of triple strikes by Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. While PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino expressed disappointment after the loss, football fans on social media speculated by the former Tottenham Hotspur manager will leave the club.

Will PSG sack Mauricio Pochettino?

Pochettino has been linked with reports suggesting that Zinedine Zidane might replace him at PSG. However, club director Leonardo revealed his thoughts on the situation and said Pochettino will continue with the team this season. As per Sky Sports, speaking to RMC Sport, Leonardo said they shouldn’t be throwing everything in the bin as they can’t start from scratch after every defeat.

“The objective is to win the Champions League, and until half-time we were fine. We have to look to improve this team and maintain morale to play in Ligue 1 and to finish the season well. We should stay together. Pochettino is still part of the project for this season. It's not the time to think about that,” PSG’s director of football added.

'The next few weeks are not going to be easy': Mauricio Pochettino

Meanwhile, the head coach said that the next few weeks are not going to be easy for the team as they look to recover from their Champions Trophy exit. As per Sky Sports, shedding his thoughts about the match, Pochettino admitted the team made mistakes and lost the match in 10 minutes despite being the better side. “Paris St-Germain have been chasing the Champions League for a number of years now. I'm really disappointed, upset - but these things can happen. The next few weeks are not going to be easy,” he added.

What else happened during the Real Madrid vs PSG game?

On the match front, Kylian Mbappe opened the scoresheets on Wednesday night by scoring a goal for PSG in the 39th minute. However, Madrid icon Benzema scored three goals at the 61st, 76th, and 78th minute to hand his team the victory. Benzema became the all-time third highest goal scorer for Real Madrid after his performance. His goal tally now stands at 309 goals, below first-placed Cristiano Ronaldo(451 goals) and Raul Gonzalez(323 goals).