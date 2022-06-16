'Maybe They'll Put Me In Jail Or Kill Me': Former Russia Captain Speaks Out On Ukraine War

Former Russian national team captain Igor Denisov has spoken out on the Ukraine war, stating that his comments against the Kremlin may land him in jail. The 38-year-old has called the invasion called upon by Russian President Vladimir Putin a 'catastrophe' and a 'complete horror.' The athlete had also written to President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the attacks.

Igor Denisov worried speaking against Kremlin may land him in jail

In an interview given to journalist Nobel Arustamyan on YouTube, Igor Denisov said, "Maybe they'll put me in jail or kill me for these words, but I'm telling it like it is. This was after three or four days I even said to him (Vladimir Putin) that 'I am ready to go on my knees before you' so that he would stop it all."

Russia-Ukraine war update

Even though it has been 113 days since Russia launched the 'special military operation' in Ukraine, the government shows no signs of relenting in its pursuit of conquering Kyiv. The Kremlin continues its pursuit despite the increase in sanctions against them by several governments.

Britain is one such country that announced a new round of sanctions on Thursday against Russia. They imposed sanctions on the head of the Russian Orthodox Church for his prominent support for the war in Ukraine as well as Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who Britain said is responsible for the forced transfer and adoption of hundreds of Ukrainian children into Russia.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has “repeatedly abused his position to justify the war" on Ukraine. Kirill is a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Truss also targeted children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who has been accused of enabling the taking of 2,000 vulnerable children from the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine and facilitating their forced adoptions in Russia.

Russia warns countries supplying arms to Ukraine

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned countries, that are supplying arms to Ukraine, that doing so would only prolong the war. The Kremlin spokesperson told reporters in Moscow, "I would also like to hope that the leaders of these three states, also the President of Romania will not concentrate only on supporting Ukraine by further pumping weapons into it. This is absolutely useless, it will prolong the suffering of people, it will simply cause further new damage to this country."

(With Inputs from AP)