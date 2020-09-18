MAZ Vs CRU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Mazatlan FC and Cruz Azul will face each other in the Liga MX group stage at Estadio Mazatlan on Friday, September 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers), 8 am IST. Here's a look at our MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs CRU Dream11 team and probable MAZ vs CRU playing 11.

MAZ vs CRU live: MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction and preview

Mazatlan FC are 14th in the table while their counterparts Cruz Azul are comfortable in second. Mazatlan FC have so far played 10 games, in which they have won 2, drawn 4 and lost 4 games with 10 points in their bank. On the other hand, Cruz Azul have played 10 games, in which they have won 7, drawn one and lost 2 games and are level on points with league toppers Pumas Unam. Based on current form and performances, our MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction is that Cruz Azul are the favourites to win the contest.

MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction: Probable MAZ vs CRU playing 11

Mazatlan FC probable XI - Florian Muller, Moussa Niakhate, Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski, Phillipp Mwene, Robin Quaison, Danny Latza, Leandro Barreiro, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Taiwo Awoniyi, Levin Oztunali

Cruz Azul probable XI - Andres Gudino, Jaiber Jimenez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete, Josue Reyes, Rafael Baca, Alexis Gutierrez, Roberto Alvarado, Milton Caraglio, Elias Hernandez, Jonathan Rodriguez

MAZ vs CRU live: MAZ vs CRU Dream11 team, top picks

MAZ vs CRU Dream11 top picks: Mazatlan FC

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Robin Quaison

MAZ vs CRU Dream11 top picks: Cruz Azul

Jonathan Rodriguez

Pablo Aguila

MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction: MAZ vs CRU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Andres Gudino

Defenders - Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete,Jeremiah St-Juste, Daniel Brosinski

Midfielders - Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta (VC), Roberto Alvarado, Milton Caraglio

Forwards - Jonathan Rodriguez, Taiwo Awoniyi (C)

Note: The above MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs CRU Dream11 team and MAZ vs CRU Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAZ vs CRU Dream11 team and MAZ vs CRU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Cruz Azul Twitter