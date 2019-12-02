MAZ Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

A rejuvenated Mainz will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday night in the Bundesliga. Keep reading for the MAZ vs FRK Dream11 team, top picks and match predictions. Both the teams have much to play for in this crucial clash.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Megan Rapinoe Expected To Take Ballon D’Or Honours

🗣️ Achim #Beierlorzer talking tactics:



"The 3-5-2 worked well against Hoffenheim. But it is really not about formations, but about how we apply it in the match."#UpTheMainz #M05SGE pic.twitter.com/fSIrqMNlZD — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) November 29, 2019

MAZ vs FRK team preview

Mainz: New Mainz coach Achim Beierlorzer got off to a perfect start last Sunday as his 10 men thrashed Hoffenheim 5-1, lifting them out of the bottom three. They currently sit 15th with 12 points after 12 games. Mainz have won 4 games while losing 8 times so far in the league. Win-loss record: WLLWL

Also Read | Bailey Double Sinks Bayern As Leipzig Go Top In Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt: Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled in the league so far, sitting 12th with 17 points. They have won 5 games while losing another 5 in the league so far. However, a stunning 2-1 victory away against Arsenal in the Europa League might just help them to kickstart their league campaign. Win-loss record: WLLLW

MAZ vs FRK injury and suspension news

Mainz: Stefan Bell (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Aaron Seydel (heel), Ji Dong-Wong (knee), Adam Szalai (illness), Phillipp Mwene (knee), Ridle Baku (Suspended)

Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp (shoulder), Marco Russ (achilles tendon), David Abraham (Suspended)

MAZ vs FRK predicted line-ups

Mainz: Robin Zentner (GK), Edimilson Fernandes, Jerry St. Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Levin Mete Oztunali, Pierre Kunde, Danny Latza, Aaron Martin; Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo

Eintracht Frankfurt: Frederik Ronnow (GK), Almamy Toure, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Danny da Costa, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Bas Dost, Goncalo Paciencia

Also Read | Netizens Flummoxed Over Euro 2020 Group F Draw Which Includes Portugal, France & Germany

MAZ vs FRK Dream11 top picks

Captain: Bas Dost

Vice-Captain: Robin Quaison

MAZ vs FRK Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Frederik Ronnow

Defenders: Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Jerry St. Juste

Midfielders: Jean-Paul Boetius, Danny da Costa, Filip Kostic, Levin Mete Oztunali

Attackers: Goncalo Paciencia, Bas Dost, Robin Quaison

MAZ vs FRK Dream11 prediction

Mainz 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Also Read | Freddie Ljungberg Positive About Arsenal's Top-4 Chances After Norwich City Draw