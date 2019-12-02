MAZ Vs FRK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

A rejuvenated Mainz will host Eintracht Frankfurt on Monday night in the Bundesliga. Keep reading for the MAZ vs FRK Dream11 team, top picks and match predictions. Both the teams have much to play for in this crucial clash.
🗣️ Achim #Beierlorzer talking tactics:— Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) November 29, 2019
"The 3-5-2 worked well against Hoffenheim. But it is really not about formations, but about how we apply it in the match."#UpTheMainz #M05SGE pic.twitter.com/fSIrqMNlZD
Mainz: New Mainz coach Achim Beierlorzer got off to a perfect start last Sunday as his 10 men thrashed Hoffenheim 5-1, lifting them out of the bottom three. They currently sit 15th with 12 points after 12 games. Mainz have won 4 games while losing 8 times so far in the league. Win-loss record: WLLWL
Eintracht Frankfurt: Eintracht Frankfurt have struggled in the league so far, sitting 12th with 17 points. They have won 5 games while losing another 5 in the league so far. However, a stunning 2-1 victory away against Arsenal in the Europa League might just help them to kickstart their league campaign. Win-loss record: WLLLW
Mainz: Stefan Bell (ankle), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Aaron Seydel (heel), Ji Dong-Wong (knee), Adam Szalai (illness), Phillipp Mwene (knee), Ridle Baku (Suspended)
Frankfurt: Kevin Trapp (shoulder), Marco Russ (achilles tendon), David Abraham (Suspended)
Mainz: Robin Zentner (GK), Edimilson Fernandes, Jerry St. Juste, Moussa Niakhate, Levin Mete Oztunali, Pierre Kunde, Danny Latza, Aaron Martin; Jean-Paul Boetius, Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo
Eintracht Frankfurt: Frederik Ronnow (GK), Almamy Toure, Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Danny da Costa, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic, Daichi Kamada, Bas Dost, Goncalo Paciencia
Captain: Bas Dost
Vice-Captain: Robin Quaison
Goalkeeper: Frederik Ronnow
Defenders: Makoto Hasebe, Martin Hinteregger, Jerry St. Juste
Midfielders: Jean-Paul Boetius, Danny da Costa, Filip Kostic, Levin Mete Oztunali
Attackers: Goncalo Paciencia, Bas Dost, Robin Quaison
Mainz 1-3 Eintracht Frankfurt
