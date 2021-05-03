MAZ Vs HER Dream11: Mainz Vs Hertha Berlin Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Mainz (MAZ) and Hertha Berlin (HER) will collide in the upcoming match of the Bundesliga on Monday, May 3 at 6:00 PM local time (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Opel Arena in Mainz, Germany. Here is our MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction, top picks and MAZ vs HER Dream11 team.

MAZ vs HER Dream11 Match Preview

Mainz are currently at the twelfth spot of the Bundesliga standings with 34 points. Robin Quaison and team have played 30 games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing fourteen (seven draws). Hertha Berlin, on the other hand, are at the second last (17th) spot of the table with 26 points and a win-loss record of 6-14 (eight draws).

MAZ vs HER Dream11 schedule

Germany date and time: Monday, May 3 at 6:00 PM

India date and time: Monday, May 3 at 9:30 PM

Venue: Opel Arena, Mainz, Germany

MAZ vs HER Squads

Mainz: Ádám Szalai, Karim Onisiwo, Robert Glatzel, Paul Nebel, Suliman Mustapha, Pierre Kunde, Robin Quaison, Danny da Costa, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Leandro Barreiro, Kevin Stöger, Edimilson Fernandes, Jonathan Michael Burkardt, Levin Öztunali, Dominik Kohr, Danny Latza, Phillipp Mwene, Matondo-Merveille Papela, Niklas Tauer, Jeremiah St. Juste, Moussa Niakhaté, Daniel Brosinski, Luca Kilian, Stefan Bell, Alexander Hack, Robin Zentner, Finn Gilbert Dahmen, Omer Hanin, Marius Liesegang

Hertha Berlin: Krzysztof PiÄ…tek, Jhon Córdoba, Daishawn Redan, Jessic Ngankam, Ruwen Werthmüller, Mattéo Guendouzi, Matheus Cunha, Sami Khedira, Nemanja RadonjiÄ‡, Dodi Lukebakio, Lucas Tousart, Santiago Ascacibar, Javairô Dilrosun, Vladimír Darida, Mathew Leckie, Eduard Löwen, Dedryck Boyata, Jordan Torunarigha, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Niklas Stark, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Omar Alderete, Peter Pekarík, Márton Dárdai, Marvin Plattenhardt, Luca Netz, Lukas Klünter, Alexander Schwolow, Rune Jarstein, Nils-Jonathan Körber

MAZ vs HER top picks

Mainz: Jeremiah St. Juste, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Robin Quaison

Hertha Berlin: Peter Pekarík, Matheus Cunha, Jhon Córdoba

MAZ vs HER Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schwolow

Defenders: Peter Pekarík, Niklas Stark, Jeremiah St. Juste, Alexander Hack

Midfielders: Matheus Cunha, Vladimír Darida, Jean-Paul Boëtius

Forwards: Jhon Córdoba, Robin Quaison, Jonathan Michael Burkardt

MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Mainz will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above MAZ vs HER Dream11 prediction, MAZ vs HER Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MAZ vs HER Dream11 Team and MAZ vs HER Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Bundesliga English/ Twitter